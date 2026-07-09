Outlook Explains | Is India Emerging As A Global Hub For Affordable Healthcare?

India is attracting more overseas patients with affordable treatment, skilled specialists and advanced hospitals.
The country's medical tourism industry is growing rapidly, backed by government initiatives and rising global demand.
Infrastructure, regulation and equitable healthcare access remain key challenges to sustaining India's global ambitions.
The successful back-to-back liver transplants of 23-month-old Filipino twin brothers Kelly and Tyler at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital have once again drawn attention to India's growing reputation as a destination for complex and affordable medical care. The rare surgeries—made possible through living liver donations from the twins' mother and maternal uncle—highlight not only India's expertise in specialised procedures but also a broader trend of patients travelling from overseas for treatment.
Why are more international patients choosing India?
Across the world, rising healthcare costs, long waiting periods and the growing burden of chronic diseases are prompting patients to seek treatment abroad. India has emerged as a major destination for Medical Value Travel (MVT), attracting patients from Asia, Africa and the Middle East for procedures ranging from organ transplants and cardiac surgeries to cancer treatment and orthopaedic care.
A key reason is affordability. While treatment costs vary by hospital and procedure, complex surgeries in India often cost a fraction of what patients would pay in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom or Singapore, without compromising on clinical expertise. English-speaking doctors, internationally trained specialists and modern private hospitals have further strengthened India's appeal.
How big is India's medical tourism industry?
The global Medical Value Travel market was valued at around USD 115.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach nearly USD 286.1 billion by 2030. India's medical tourism industry is also expanding rapidly, with estimates valuing the sector at USD 8.7 billion in 2025 and projecting it to grow to USD 16.2 billion by 2030.
The government has sought to strengthen this position through initiatives such as Heal in India, which promotes both advanced medical treatment and traditional wellness systems like Ayurveda and Yoga. According to the Medical Tourism Index 2020–21, India ranks among the world's top medical tourism destinations and is also a leading wellness tourism hub in the Asia-Pacific region.
Can India compete on quality as well as cost?
India's healthcare ecosystem is supported by more than 69,000 hospitals and around 1.2 million registered doctors. Many leading hospitals are accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), while several also hold Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, meeting globally recognised standards of patient care and safety.
The country's expertise in highly specialised procedures—including liver, heart and kidney transplants—has increasingly attracted international patients seeking quality treatment at lower costs.
What challenges remain?
Despite its growing reputation, India faces significant hurdles in becoming a global healthcare hub. Healthcare infrastructure remains uneven outside major cities, regulatory oversight varies across providers, and concerns persist over equitable access to quality care. Experts have also cautioned that the rapid expansion of medical tourism should not divert resources from addressing the healthcare needs of India's own population.
The successful treatment of the Filipino twins underscores India's world-class medical capabilities. But sustaining its rise as a global healthcare destination will depend not only on affordable treatment and skilled specialists, but also on stronger regulation, better infrastructure and a healthcare system that balances international demand with domestic priorities.