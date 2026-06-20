Bjp busy shopping from other parties but common person cant afford necessities cong

BJP Busy Shopping from Other Parties but Common Person Can't Afford Necessities: Cong

P PTI Published at: 20 June 2026 10:47 am

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the government over depleting savings and said the BJP is busy "shopping" from other parties while the common person cannot afford the necessities

P PTI Published at: 20 June 2026 10:47 am

BJP Busy Shopping from Other Parties but Common Person Can't Afford Necessities: Cong Photo: PTI