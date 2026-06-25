India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: BAN-W Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

India Women face Bangladesh Women in a crucial Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Old Trafford, Manchester
Toss update: Bangladesh Women have won the toss and opted to bat first
Live telecast will be on Star Sports Network, with streaming available on JioHotstar
India face Bangladesh in a crucial Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Thursday, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the race for the knockout stages.
The match holds significant importance as the sides aim to secure a vital win in the tournament.
India Women, currently second in the points table with two wins from three matches, will be eager to bounce back after suffering a six-wicket defeat against South Africa Women in their previous outing. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will look to put that setback behind them and deliver a strong all-round performance.
Bangladesh Women enter the contest with confidence after securing a thrilling win over Pakistan Women. They successfully defended a modest total of 123 runs, with Nahida Akter and Sanjida Akter leading the bowling attack with three wickets each.
India Vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Bangladesh Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandni Sharma
Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter
India Vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, while fans can stream the action live on the JioHotstar platform.