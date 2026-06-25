India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: BAN-W Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India Vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Here's the toss update, playing XIs and live streaming details for IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match 23 at Old Trafford on Thursday, June 25

India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Check Playing XIs
Deepti Sharma in action Photo: BCCI Women
Summary of this article

  • India Women face Bangladesh Women in a crucial Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Old Trafford, Manchester

  • Toss update: Bangladesh Women have won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Live telecast will be on Star Sports Network, with streaming available on JioHotstar

India face Bangladesh in a crucial Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Thursday, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the race for the knockout stages.

The match holds significant importance as the sides aim to secure a vital win in the tournament.

India Vs Bangladesh Live Score

India Women, currently second in the points table with two wins from three matches, will be eager to bounce back after suffering a six-wicket defeat against South Africa Women in their previous outing. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will look to put that setback behind them and deliver a strong all-round performance.

Bangladesh Women enter the contest with confidence after securing a thrilling win over Pakistan Women. They successfully defended a modest total of 123 runs, with Nahida Akter and Sanjida Akter leading the bowling attack with three wickets each.

India Vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

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Bangladesh women beat Pakistan by 23 runs in match 15 of f ICC T20 World Cup 2026. - X/Bangladesh Cricket
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Bangladesh's Juairiya Ferdous hits a boundary during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands at Edgbaston - Jacob King/PA via AP

Bangladesh Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandni Sharma

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter

India Vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

The India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, while fans can stream the action live on the JioHotstar platform.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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