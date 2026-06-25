India Vs Bangladesh Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Shafali Stars As Women In Blue Seal Another Crucial Win

India vs Bangladesh highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Catch the highlights for IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match 23 at Old Trafford on Thursday, June 25

India Women secured a hard-fought five-wicket victory over Bangladesh Women in their latest ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 fixture, collecting two valuable points despite not producing their most polished performance. Chasing 137, India were given the perfect platform by Player of the Match Shafali Verma, whose aggressive start made Bangladesh pay dearly for dropping her in the opening over. While Bangladesh's spinners dragged the contest back into balance during the middle overs and Ritu Moni impressed with the ball, India's batting depth eventually saw them through. Earlier, Bangladesh posted 136 after a competitive batting effort, but India's bowlers, led by Radha Yadav, ensured the target remained within reach. The win keeps India's campaign firmly on track, though both teams were left reflecting on missed opportunities in the field.

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25 Jun 2026, 05:26:27 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Hello! Greetings, we are back with another live blog as India take on Bangladesh in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the exciting clash.

25 Jun 2026, 05:54:27 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Info The India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, while fans can stream the action live on the JioHotstar platform.

25 Jun 2026, 06:12:30 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Preview India enter a crucial clash against Bangladesh at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Thursday, with their semifinal hopes in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 on the line. India Women, who are second in the points table with two wins from three matches, will aim to return to winning ways after their six-wicket defeat against South Africa Women in their previous outing. Bangladesh Women, currently fourth with two victories, will look to build on their recent success after defending 123 runs against Pakistan Women, with Nahida Akter and Sanjida Akter starring with three wickets each. The contest promises to be an important battle as both sides push for a place in the knockout stages.

25 Jun 2026, 06:52:36 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update Bangladesh Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.

25 Jun 2026, 06:52:56 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandni Sharma Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter

25 Jun 2026, 07:04:11 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Game On! Game on at Old Trafford! Dilara Akter and Juairiya Ferdous are out in the middle for Bangladesh Women, with Dilara taking strike as they look to get their innings moving early. India Women waste no time in going to their strike weapon, Shafali Verma is handed the new ball and she will open the attack, bringing immediate pace and intent into play.

25 Jun 2026, 07:22:02 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: BAN-W 27/1 (4.4) Shree Charani is greeted with a boundary as Juairiya Ferdous picks the gap at mid-wicket and sends the ball racing away for four. Bangladesh Women get an early boost as they look to build momentum.

25 Jun 2026, 07:53:16 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: BAN-W 74/2 (11.4) Renuka Singh goes full outside off, and Nigar Sultana gets a lucky boundary. The Bangladesh skipper opens the bat face, catches a thick edge, and the ball races fine past the wicketkeeper for four. A streaky but valuable start for Nigar as Bangladesh Women keep the scoreboard moving.

25 Jun 2026, 08:02:09 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: BAN-W 88/3 (13.4) Nandni Sharma overpitches outside off, and Nigar Sultana makes full use of the opportunity. The Bangladesh skipper steps forward, opens the bat face, and guides it beautifully past short third for four with excellent placement.

25 Jun 2026, 08:11:41 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: BAN-W 106/3 (16) Deepti Sharma oversteps and hands Bangladesh Women an extra chance with a no-ball. Nigar Sultana drives the freebie down to long-on for a single, but the big moment is the free-hit coming up for Sharmin Akhter.

25 Jun 2026, 08:30:31 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: BAN-W 134/6 (19.4) Shree Charani strikes. Shorna Akter steps out looking to take on the full delivery but loses control of the shot, finding Renuka Singh at cover. The mistimed effort ends her quick cameo as Bangladesh Women lose their second wicket. Shorna departs for 13 off 10 balls, with two boundaries to her name.

25 Jun 2026, 08:45:52 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: BAN-W Post 136/8 (20) Bangladesh Women post 136 after India Women pull things back in the final stages of the innings. On a good batting surface, Bangladesh Women looked set for a 150-plus total after a solid start, but Radha Yadav’s three-wicket burst at the death helped India Women contain the scoring rate. Despite India Women’s four dropped catches and a few fielding errors, their bowlers managed to keep the target within reach. Bangladesh Women will now look to defend 137 and create an upset in this crucial contest.

25 Jun 2026, 08:49:44 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Chase Time Chase time, and Shafali Verma is off the mark in style! Marufa Akter offers a full delivery, and Shafali steps down the track to punch it crisply past mid-off. The timing is sublime as the ball races away for FOUR, giving India Women an early boost in the chase.

25 Jun 2026, 09:03:47 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: BAN-W 31/1 (3) Marufa Akter strikes! Smriti Mandhana looks to take on the delivery but finds Rabeya Khan in the field, bringing an early breakthrough for Bangladesh Women. The India opener departs for 8 off 6 balls, with one boundary to her name.

25 Jun 2026, 09:08:49 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: BAN-W 42/1 (4) Ritu Moni offers width outside off, and Shafali Verma pounces on it. The opener rocks back and unleashes a powerful cut through the gap past extra cover, sending the ball racing away for four.

25 Jun 2026, 09:22:13 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: BAN-W 64/1 (6.3) Yastika Bhatia tries to work the ball back down the pitch, but Ritu Moni reacts sharply. The bowler dives full stretch to her right and manages to half-stop the return, preventing any runs.

25 Jun 2026, 09:42:23 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: WICKET Nahida Akter breaks the partnership with a moment of surprise! Shafali Verma, who was cruising towards a quick fifty, falls for 53 off 34 balls after an unfortunate stumping. The India opener looks to cut a short delivery outside off but gets a bottom edge through to the keeper. Losing her balance while searching for a run, Shafali’s back foot slips out of the crease, allowing Nigar Sultana to complete a simple stumping. A wicket completely against the run of play as Bangladesh Women finally get a breakthrough.

25 Jun 2026, 10:01:12 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: IND-W 106/4 (14.2) A huge mix-up, but India Women escape! Harmanpreet Kaur sweeps Nahida Akter towards backward square leg and initially sets off for a single before suddenly pulling out. Jemimah Rodrigues is already halfway down the pitch and is left stranded, but a fumble from the bowler gives her just enough time to dive back safely. Harmanpreet is left with a puzzled look after nearly sacrificing her partner.

25 Jun 2026, 10:08:30 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: IND-W 128/5 (15.4) WICKET India lose another! Jemimah Rodrigues got on one knee and looked to launch it. Popped off a thick outside edge. Short third takes it easily!

25 Jun 2026, 10:12:52 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: IND-W 139/5 (16.5) Pulled over wide long-on and India stay alive! Deepti danced down, got it on the full toss and hit it flat. IND-W WIN BY 5 WICKETS!

25 Jun 2026, 10:28:17 pm IST IND-W WIN BY 5 WICKETS! Far from clinical but India bag two points. Bangladesh will rue lack of power with bat, and like India, sloppiness in the field. Dropping Shafali early in the first over was costly. India broke the back of the chase in the powerplay. Bangladesh made a comeback with spin in the middle overs. Ritu Moni was good too. That ensured India shuffling the batting order to get to the target quicker didn't work. Rodrigues was scratchy and got a life, ended a 23-ball boundary drought to get it back in India's favour with about five overs to go.