India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali, Charani Trigger Collapse As IND-W Seal Dominant Win

India's Shafali Verma celebrates her half century during the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome to the highlights of Match 10 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, where India Women produced another dominant display to defeat tournament debutants Netherlands Women at Headingley, Leeds. Riding on the confidence of their emphatic win over Pakistan, Harmanpreet Kaur's side once again showcased their all-round strength to register a comprehensive victory and strengthen their position in Group 1. India's batting unit laid the foundation for the win with a commanding performance at the top, while the bowlers ensured the Dutch never found momentum in the chase. The Netherlands, making only their second appearance in the tournament, struggled to cope with India's relentless pressure and were eventually bowled out for 104, handing the Women in Blue another convincing triumph. With back-to-back wins and a healthy net run rate, India continue to build momentum at the World Cup, while the Netherlands will look to take valuable lessons from their outing against one of the tournament favourites. India's blend of explosive batting, disciplined bowling and sharp fielding once again proved too much for their opponents.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Jun 2026, 07:01:17 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Hello! Greetings, and welcome to our live blog covering India Women vs Netherlands Women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Stay tuned for all the live updates from today’s Match 10.

17 Jun 2026, 07:08:28 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss And Playing XIs Netherlands Women have won the toss and have opted to field. India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma Netherlands Women (Playing XI): Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning

17 Jun 2026, 07:09:05 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Game On! Game on, we are underway! Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma stride out to the middle, with Mandhana taking strike first up. India set the tone at the top, while Iris Zwilling has the new ball in hand and will look to make early inroads. The stage is set, here we go!

17 Jun 2026, 07:09:43 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: IND-W 24/0 (2.1) Heather Siegers goes too full and a touch too slow outside off, and Smriti Mandhana makes her pay instantly. She leans into the ball, strides across with intent, and threads the gap perfectly between cover and extra cover. Pure timing on the drive as it races away to the fence for four.

17 Jun 2026, 07:26:03 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 56/0 (5.4) Myrthe van den Raad sprays one full and well wide outside off stump, not the start she wanted. Smriti Mandhana shimmies down the track but wisely lets it go, watching it sail through to the keeper. Called a wide, and India get an extra run without doing much.

17 Jun 2026, 07:30:30 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 59/0 (6) Myrthe van den Raad goes for a fuller length, this one swinging back into middle and leg. Shafali Verma stays compact and works it neatly into the gap at mid-wicket, picking up a sharp single and keeping the strike rotating. Smart, controlled start from the opener.

17 Jun 2026, 07:41:53 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 78/0 (8.2) Isabel Woning offers it up and Shafali Verma needs no second invitation. She leans into the stroke and finds the gap perfectly through sweeper cover. The timing is crisp, the placement even better, and it races away to the fence for four.

17 Jun 2026, 07:54:27 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 104/0 (11) Myrthe van den Raad floats it up and Shafali Verma goes for the drive on the rise. She doesn’t quite middle it, off the splice and a bit uppishly, squirting it just past the left of cover. There’s a hint of fingertips in the field, maybe just out of reach, but it’s safe and the batters scamper through for a single. And that brings up Shafali Verma’s fifty in style.

17 Jun 2026, 08:08:50 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 137/1 (14) The Netherlands finally saw the back of the dangerous Shafali Verma (55) as NED-W scalped their first wicket of the match. Despite that, IND-W are still in the driver's seat with Smriti Mandhana still at the crease and joined by Jemimah Rodrigues.

17 Jun 2026, 08:20:58 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 162/2 (16) Smriti Mandhana had to walk back after a well-made 74 as NED-W fought back in the dying stages of the Indian innings. The vice-captain holed out an easy catch to NED-W's Iris Zwilling as the Oranje look to curb the run-flow in the final few overs.

17 Jun 2026, 08:29:56 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW 177/4 (18) India have reached 177/6 in 18 overs despite the key dismissals of Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues. Richa Ghosh has walked to the crease and has wasted no time in hammering the NED-W to all corners of the ground.

17 Jun 2026, 08:49:48 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: INDW Post 209/5 (20) India Women post a record World Cup total, reaching 209 for 5 in their 20 overs after a dominant batting display. The openers made full use of a wayward start from the Netherlands attack, racing into a 115-run partnership before Shafali Verma fell after bringing up a fluent fifty. Smriti Mandhana carried the innings forward with control and intent, going past her previous outing’s score, while the middle order had brief contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia. The real late push came from Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma, who added crucial finishing runs to push India beyond the 200-mark. Netherlands showed flashes in the field but were undone by dropped catches and missed run-out chances, leaving them with a steep chase ahead.

17 Jun 2026, 08:54:12 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Chase Time! Chase is on. Heather Siegers and Phebe Molkenboer stride out with a stiff target to hunt down, with Siegers taking strike to get things started. India go straight to Kranti Gaud to open the bowling attack.

17 Jun 2026, 09:18:00 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Women In Blue Create Pressure The chase is already proving to be a monumental task for the Netherlands Women. Facing a daunting target of 210, the Dutch openers needed an explosive start to keep the required run rate under control, but India’s disciplined bowling attack has made scoring difficult. At the end of five overs, the Netherlands find themselves at 36-1, already trailing significantly behind the pace required to keep India's total in their sights. Phebe Molkenboer is doing her best to anchor the innings, currently sitting on 12 off 14 balls, but the pressure is palpably mounting. With the required run rate already ballooning to 11.73 and needing 174 more runs from just 89 balls, the Dutch side is at a critical juncture. The departure of one opener has stifled any early momentum, and with Babette de Leede just settling in, the team is struggling to find the boundaries needed to keep the scoreboard moving at the necessary clip. India’s bowlers have been clinical, particularly Nandani Sharma, who provided the crucial breakthrough for India by dismissing Heather Siegers. Siegers was caught by Smriti Mandhana at extra cover, leaving the Netherlands at 36-1 after five overs. With Shreyanka Patil now finding her rhythm in the middle overs, the bowling side is effectively squeezing the life out of the chase. For the Netherlands, the immediate priority must be to survive this testing phase without losing further wickets, as they desperately need a partnership to build a foundation before they can even contemplate a high-risk surge.

17 Jun 2026, 09:25:35 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Shreyanka In Trouble A heartbreaking scene unfolded at the 5.1-over mark as Shreyanka Patil went down clutching her right leg. While attempting to field a nudged ball from Phebe Molkenboer, Shreyanka twisted her ankle awkwardly and was unable to stand, eventually requiring a stretcher buggy to leave the field. This injury is particularly devastating, given her long road back from previous fitness setbacks. Fans and teammates alike will be hoping for a positive medical update, as her tournament—and comeback—hangs in the balance.

17 Jun 2026, 09:39:51 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Dutch Move Cautiously The Netherlands Women are finding the going tough as they reach the end of the ninth over, moving to 59-2. The scoring rate remains under pressure, with the Dutch side needing a significant acceleration to keep their pursuit of India's massive total alive. During the ninth over from Shree Charani, the batters managed to collect 5 runs, including a wide, as they attempted to rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard ticking. Babette de Leede continues to show intent, moving to 15 off 13 balls, while Sterre Kalis is settling in on 5 off 5. Charani has remained disciplined with figures of 2-0-11-0, ensuring that the Indian bowlers maintain their stranglehold on the game. With the required run rate continuing to climb, the Netherlands face an increasingly difficult task as they head into the next phase of the innings. Earlier, the Netherlands suffered a major blow when Phebe Molkenboer was dismissed by Deepti Sharma, who struck just three balls into her spell. Molkenboer danced down the track for a lofted shot, but the delivery dipped, causing her to slice it straight to Jemimah Rodrigues at mid-off. Her departure for 15 off 20 balls left a void in the top order, forcing the current pair to rebuild under heavy scoreboard pressure. With the required run rate continuing to climb, the Netherlands face an increasingly difficult task as they head into the next phase of the innings.

17 Jun 2026, 10:50:22 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Shafali Shows Craft With Ball The Netherlands Women’s chase is slipping further away as they reach 84-3 after 12.1 overs, trailing India’s imposing 209-5 by a significant margin. With the required run rate now soaring to 16.09, the Dutch side faces a daunting task, needing 127 runs from the final 48 balls to pull off an unlikely victory. The innings suffered another setback when Sterre Kalis was dismissed by Shafali Verma. Shafali, displaying excellent control, delivered a beautifully flighted ball that drifted away late, beating Kalis’s outside edge as she played down the wrong line. The ball drifted past her intended line to crash into the off-stump, ending her quick-fire cameo of 18 off 13 balls. Currently, Babette de Leede is anchoring the innings on 21 off 21 balls, while Robine Rijke has made a brisk start with 5 runs off just 3 deliveries. India’s bowlers continue to apply the squeeze, with Kranti Gaud maintaining a tight economy of 5.70. For the Netherlands, the pressure is immense; they must find a way to accelerate immediately if they are to keep their dwindling hopes alive in this contest.

17 Jun 2026, 10:50:22 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Dutch Batting Collapse The Netherlands Women's chase has effectively collapsed as they find themselves at 98-5 after 14.1 overs, facing an impossible mountain to climb. With the required run rate now ballooning to 19.2, they need a staggering 112 runs from the final 35 balls to challenge India’s total of 209-5. The collapse was accelerated by a clinical display from India’s bowlers. First, Babette de Leede’s patient knock of 28 off 27 ended when she attempted a cut shot against Nandni Sharma. Sharma, having anticipated the charge, pulled the length back, and Richa Ghosh executed a lightning-quick stumping behind the stumps. Shortly after, the pressure intensified when Shree Charani trapped Robine Rijke LBW for 8. Rijke attempted a sweep shot but missed entirely, and despite a late review, the decision stood to leave the Dutch side in tatters. With Frederique Overdijk now at the crease, the Netherlands are simply playing for pride. India’s bowling unit, spearheaded by Sharma’s two wickets and Charani’s relentless accuracy, has completely dismantled the Dutch resistance, putting the game well beyond reach.

17 Jun 2026, 10:50:22 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Sree on a Hat-trick WICKET! WICKET! Sree Charani strikes in consecutive deliveries and the Dutch batting collapse continues at Headingley. The left-arm spinner removes two batters in quick succession to leave Netherlands reeling at 114-7 after 16.5 overs. Charani has been at the heart of India's dominance with the ball, applying relentless pressure as the Women in Blue close in on another comprehensive World Cup victory.

17 Jun 2026, 10:50:22 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Sree takes three in an over WICKET! WICKET! WICKET! Sree Charani produces a sensational over, claiming three wickets in the 17th to rip through the Netherlands lower order. The left-arm spinner finishes off a magical spell, turning the game completely in India's favour as the Dutch batting line-up crumbles under pressure. With wickets falling in quick succession, India move within touching distance of another commanding victory at Headingley.

17 Jun 2026, 10:50:22 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Dutch are 9 wickets down WICKET! Shafali Verma strikes with the very first ball of the over and Netherlands are now nine down. Verma removes the dangerous lower-order batter just as the Dutch looked to delay the inevitable, tightening India's grip on the contest. The Women in Blue are now only one wicket away from wrapping up a commanding victory and securing their second consecutive win of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

17 Jun 2026, 10:50:22 pm IST India Vs Netherlands Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: NED W are all out at 104 WICKET! Shafali Verma joins the party with another breakthrough and that's the end of the contest. Netherlands Women are bowled out for 104 as India Women complete a massive victory at Headingley. A commanding display with both bat and ball ensures Harmanpreet Kaur's side remain unbeaten in the tournament and take a significant step towards the semi-finals.