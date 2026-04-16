MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

Summary of this article
Punjab Kings faced Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium
Arshdeep Singh became the first bowler to reach 100 wickets for Punjab Kings in IPL history during the match
Mumbai Indians posted a total of 195/6 in their innings
Arshdeep Singh achieved a major milestone for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium, becoming the franchise’s first bowler to reach 100 wickets.
From the very first over, Arshdeep looked in control, giving away just a solitary run while forcing MI’s top order into early caution.
He returned for his second over and struck immediately, knocking over Ryan Rickelton on the first ball. The South African managed only 2 runs off 8 deliveries before falling, unable to get going against the probing left-arm angle and movement.
The pressure only deepened for Mumbai Indians as Arshdeep struck again soon after, this time removing Suryakumar Yadav. The dismissal, taken smartly in the field with Yuzvendra Chahal involved in the catch, further dented MI’s momentum and left the home side scrambling for stability in the powerplay.
By the time of reporting, Arshdeep had delivered two overs, conceded just four runs, and picked up two crucial wickets, setting the tone for Punjab Kings in a crucial away fixture.
The match also marked a historic personal milestone for Arshdeep Singh, as he became the first bowler in Punjab Kings’ IPL history to reach 100 wickets. The landmark came with the dismissal of Rickelton, underlining his long-standing consistency and value as the franchise’s frontline bowler across seasons.
Now in his 87th appearance for the Punjab-based side, Arshdeep has evolved into the team’s primary strike option, trusted across phases and conditions.
Most Wickets For Punjab Kings
Arshdeep Singh – 101*
Piyush Chawla – 84
Sandeep Sharma – 73
Axar Patel – 61
Mohammed Shami – 58
Piyush Chawla, who represented Punjab Kings from 2008 to 2013, remains second with 84 wickets in 87 matches.
Sandeep Sharma, another key contributor in the franchise’s bowling history, sits third with 73 wickets from 61 appearances before moving to Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 season.
Elite Left-Arm Pacers In IPL History (100+ wickets)
Arshdeep’s entry into the 100-wicket club also places him among elite left-arm pacers in IPL history -
Trent Boult – 144
Jaydev Unadkat – 114
Ashish Nehra – 106
Zaheer Khan – 102
Arshdeep Singh – 100*
With this performance, Arshdeep not only shaped the contest early but also reinforced his place in Punjab Kings’ history, finishing with three wickets and helping restrict Mumbai Indians to 195/6.