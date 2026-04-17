MI Vs PBKS, Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 24

Summary of this article
Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 112 lifted MI to 195/6
PBKS chased 196 in just 16.3 overs with 7 wickets in hand
Arshdeep Singh’s 3/22 earned him Player of the Match honors
Punjab Kings produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in Match 24 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium.
After being put into bat, MI posted a competitive 195/6, powered by a sensational unbeaten 112 from Quinton de Kock, who marked his return with a statement knock.
Despite the strong total, PBKS made the chase look effortless. Prabhsimran Singh led the charge with a blistering 80* off 39 balls, while skipper Shreyas Iyer continued his fine form with a composed 66. The duo stitched a match-winning partnership that completely took the game away from MI.
Mumbai’s bowling unit struggled to contain the flow of runs, with even Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless yet again. Punjab eventually chased down the 196-run target in just 16.3 overs, sealing a dominant win and extending their strong run in the tournament.
Arshdeep Singh Adjudged Player Of The Match
Arshdeep Singh was named Player of the Match for his impactful spell with the ball, finishing with impressive figures of 3/22 in four overs. His timely breakthroughs, including a crucial double strike, helped PBKS pull things back during the death overs and restrict MI under the 200-mark.
The left-arm pacer also reached a significant milestone during the match, becoming the first Punjab Kings bowler to claim 100 IPL wickets. His ability to deliver under pressure once again proved decisive in shaping the outcome of the contest.