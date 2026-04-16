MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

Quinton de Kock, who got a place in MI's playing XI in placed of injured Rohit Sharma, slams a brilliant 53-ball century on return at the Wankhede Stadium

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Vikas Patwal
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MI vs PBKS
Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Quinton de Kock makes a scintillating 53-ball century on his IPL comeback

  • He was included in the playing XI in place of injured Rohit Sharma

  • MI made 195/5 in 20 overs against PBKS

Quinton de Kock, who was playing his first match of the season lit up Wankhede with a scintillating 53-ball hundred. The wicket-keeper batter smashed seven fours and equal number of sixes to bring up third century of the Indian Premier League.

De Kock opened with Proteas partner Ryan Rickelton as Rohit Sharma missed the match due to hamstring injury sustained during the last match against RCB and he made the most of the opportunity by bringing up a belligerent century

The Proteas batter remained unbeaten at 112 off just 60 balls.

Check out the live score of the match here.

Arshdeep Singh shook the MI top-order with back-to-back wickets off Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav in the third over. Quinton de Kock approached his innings prudently and started watchfully as the ball was seaming around a bit.

De Kock used his experience and sensed the lack of purchase for the spinner and took on Yuzvendra Chahal for 19 runs in the sixth over to provide impetus to MI's innings.

Post that, he didn't look back and, along with Naman Dhir, smashed PBKS bowlers to all parts of the ground. De Kock-Naman Dhir forged a 122-run stand in no time to provide a solid base to MI's innings.

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Naman Dhir also scored a well-made 50 off 31 balls, including three fours and the same number of sixes.

De Kock is playing this match in place of injured Rohit Sharma, once the veteran Indian batter returns, it's going to be a headache for Mumbai on whom to keep out the XI, as MI had a fixed opening pair of Rohit and Ryan Rickelton before the match and De Kock's statement ton will force the MI management to take tough decision in future matches.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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