MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

Summary of this article
Quinton de Kock makes a scintillating 53-ball century on his IPL comeback
He was included in the playing XI in place of injured Rohit Sharma
MI made 195/5 in 20 overs against PBKS
Quinton de Kock, who was playing his first match of the season lit up Wankhede with a scintillating 53-ball hundred. The wicket-keeper batter smashed seven fours and equal number of sixes to bring up third century of the Indian Premier League.
De Kock opened with Proteas partner Ryan Rickelton as Rohit Sharma missed the match due to hamstring injury sustained during the last match against RCB and he made the most of the opportunity by bringing up a belligerent century
The Proteas batter remained unbeaten at 112 off just 60 balls.
Arshdeep Singh shook the MI top-order with back-to-back wickets off Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav in the third over. Quinton de Kock approached his innings prudently and started watchfully as the ball was seaming around a bit.
De Kock used his experience and sensed the lack of purchase for the spinner and took on Yuzvendra Chahal for 19 runs in the sixth over to provide impetus to MI's innings.
Post that, he didn't look back and, along with Naman Dhir, smashed PBKS bowlers to all parts of the ground. De Kock-Naman Dhir forged a 122-run stand in no time to provide a solid base to MI's innings.
Naman Dhir also scored a well-made 50 off 31 balls, including three fours and the same number of sixes.
De Kock is playing this match in place of injured Rohit Sharma, once the veteran Indian batter returns, it's going to be a headache for Mumbai on whom to keep out the XI, as MI had a fixed opening pair of Rohit and Ryan Rickelton before the match and De Kock's statement ton will force the MI management to take tough decision in future matches.