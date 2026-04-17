MI Vs PBKS, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 24 – Check Result

Punjab Kings chased down 196 with ease, riding Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer’s brilliance to seal a dominant seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
MI Vs PBKS, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 24
MI Vs PBKS, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 24 – Check Result AP Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Punjab Kings chased down 196 with ease, reaching 198/3 in just 16.3 overs to win by 7 wickets

  • Quinton de Kock’s 112* powered MI to 195/6, but the total proved insufficient against PBKS’ aggressive batting

  • Prabhsimran Singh (80) and Shreyas Iyer (66)* led the chase as PBKS continued their dominant run in IPL 2026

Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer struck fluent fifties as Punjab Kings’ winning run continued with a seven-wicket hammering of Mumbai Indians, who suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Even as Quinton de Kock, with a brilliant 112 not out, and Naman Dhir (50) bailed Mumbai Indians out in the first half with a robust 132-run third-wicket stand, the hosts’ 195/6 was never challenging enough on a docile track against the rampant Punjab batters.

Prabhsimran made a wicketless Jasprit Bumrah (0/41) and MI pay for a regulation drop early, smashing a strokeful 80 not out off 31 balls (11x4s, 2x6s), while skipper Iyer was in his elements, notching up his third fifty in as many outings with a 66 off 35 balls (5x4s, 4x6s), as the duo stitched a sturdy 139-run stand for the third wicket.

Chasing 196, PBKS went over the line with 21 balls to spare, scoring 198/3 as MI bowlers continued to disappoint collectively, with AM Ghazanfar’s 2/31 being the only performance of note.

Punjab were quick off the blocks as the first over from Deepak Chahar yielded 21 runs, putting MI on the backfoot.

Related Content
Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. - AP Photo
IPL 2026 Stats: Virat Kohli Tops List For Orange Cap, Prasidh Krishna Leads Purple Cap Race
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. - (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
IPL Dispatch: Shreyas Iyer Red-Hot As Skipper, Jasprit Bumrah’s Wicket Drought Deepens
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah congratulates Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh after Punjab Kings won against Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2026: Stellar Shreyas Iyer-Prabhsimran Singh Guide Punjab To Easy Win Over Mumbai
Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai
Related Content

A pivotal moment arrived in the third over when Bumrah, placed at short third, spilled a regulation chance off Hardik Pandya when Prabhsimran was only on 11.

Ghazanfar dismissed Priyansh Arya (15) and Cooper Connolly (17) to give Mumbai two elusive wickets in the powerplay, but the hosts could never capitalise on those breakthroughs.

Prabhsimran unleashed his rich repertoire of strokes, hitting a flurry of fours, while Iyer relished batting on his home track of the Wankhede Stadium, dispatching the bad balls with ease.

Their 139-run stand came from only 67 balls as Prabhsimran and Iyer eclipsed the first-innings heroics of de Kock and Dhir.

In the 16th over, a powerful pull from Iyer went through Dhir’s hands for a six and the Punjab skipper sent the next from Shardul Thakur flying into the stands. However, a flick off the pads in the air gave Dhir another chance, which he converted with a fine diving catch in the front.

Earlier, a belligerent century from Quinton de Kock (112 not out) and a gritty 50 from Naman Dhir pulled MI out of doldrums and lifted them to an under-par 195/6.

Confined to warming the bench so far, de Kock replaced Rohit Sharma and smacked his third IPL hundred to lead an inspirational fightback for the troubled Mumbai Indians, who had slipped to 15/2 in three overs.

The veteran Protea batter was in his elements during his unbeaten ton -- a 60-ball 112 not out (8x4s, 7x6s) and his first in IPL since 2022 -- clobbering the ball powerfully on the leg-side and picking boundaries with precision and terrific timing on the off.

Arshdeep Singh (3/22) swung the ball precariously and bowled immaculate lengths to snaffle two key wickets early on, while a third came late in the innings.

After beating Ryan Rickelton (2) persistently with deliveries that swung away, Arshdeep had the South African caught at deep square leg on a shortish ball. He was then all over India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0), luring him outside off on the first ball and beating him with the swing to have a thick edge flying to short third.

With Suryakumar back in the hut and Tilak Varma (8) out of sorts, MI took a punt in promoting Dhir at No. 4 and the right-handed batter repaid the faith with a gutsy knock.

Dhir was also lucky when on 10, as Yuzvendra Chahal spilled a sitter at short fine-leg off Marco Jansen in the fifth over. He was lucky again when a misjudgement in calling for a single in the next over did not result in de Kock being run-out at the non-striker’s end, as Shreyas Iyer missed the direct hit.

De Kock and Dhir put on 132 off 68 balls in a robust third-wicket stand which not only revived MI but built a strong platform to push on for a big total, but the hosts could not manage one.

With a strong bottom-hand stroke play, Dhir struck three sixes and as many fours and played a perfect second fiddle to de Kock.

In the 18th over, Iyer had his arms spread wide in celebration after he caught the ball off Hardik Pandya (14) while being airborne over ropes at long-on and hurling it to Xavier Bartlett for a superbly-executed catch.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

  2. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

  3. Ben Stokes Injury Update: England Captain Feels ‘Lucky’ To Be Alive, Targets Durham Comeback In May

  4. Pat Cummins Injury Update: Star Australia Bowler Cleared By CA To Bowl For SRH In IPL 2026

  5. In A First, Mumbai Cricket Association Becomes First State Board To Introduce Contract System - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  2. Delimitation, Women’s Quota: How Three Bills Could Redraw India’s Political Map

  3. Major Mishap At Delhi Airport: SpiceJet Aircraft Collides With Stationary Akasa Air Jet On Tarmac

  4. Day In Pics: April 15, 2026

  5. Outlook Replug: Federalism And Faultlines Of One Nation, One Election Debate

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump Claims Iran to Hand Over Enriched Uranium

  2. Trump, Modi Discuss Iran War, Stress Hormuz Security

  3. Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

  4. US Announces Israel-Lebanon 10-Day Ceasefire After First Talks In 34 Years

  5. 'Israel's Instrument of Pressure': A Palestinian Response To New Death Penalty Law

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships