Salman Khan Hits Back At AR Murugadoss' Comments On Actor's Late Arrival On Sikandar Set And Film Failure

Bollywood star Salman Khan collaborated with filmmaker AR Murugadoss for Sikandar (2025). Despite the hype and the A-lister, the action thriller managed to reportedly rake in only Rs 185 crore worldwide. The film was criticised for several reasons, with a 'weak script' one of those. In an interview, Murugadoss spoke about Sikandar's box office failure and also opened up about the challenges of working with Khan. He accused the actor of turning up late on sets. Salman has now reacted to Murugadoss' allegations.
Salman Khan on AR Murugadoss' comments on Sikandar failure and his late arrival
On Sunday, during Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman, while opening up about his last release Sikandar, made fun of AR Murugadoss for his comments.
When comedian Ravi Gupta asked Salman to name the movies that he regrets doing, the 59-year-old star took the names of Suryavanshi (1992) and Nishchay (1992).
When Gupta asked for recent films, Salman, in a humorous tone, said, “Nayi mein se koi nahi hai… log kehte hain Sikandar par main nahi manta, uska plot bahut acha tha (I don’t regret doing any film in the recent times. People do say it can be Sikandar, but I don’t believe that. The plot of the film was good).”
Salman's comments came after AR Murugadoss said in an interview that Sikandar was a box office failure.
He further said, "Lekin kya hai na mein main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasaliyan tooti thi, isne jo hamare director (AR Murugadoss) sahab hain unhone ye kaha. Lekin unki picture (Madharaasi) abhi ek release hui hai jisme actor 6 baje pahuchta tha (I used to arrive on sets by 9 PM and that created issues. This is what the director said but my rib was broken. Recently, another picture of his was released, and the actor of the film used to reach the set by 6)."
Salman takes jibe at Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala
"Toh pahle toh ye picture thi Murugadoss aur Sajid Nadiadwala ki. Uske baad Sajid pahle kalti, Murugadoss wapas se hat gaya wahan se seedha South mein picture ki (Initially the film belonged to Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala but later Sajid escaped. Then, Murugadoss also left and made a film in South),” he said.
Taking a dig at Madharaasi's box office failure, the Tiger 3 star said, "Madharaasi karke picture unhone direct ki hai jo ki release hui, bahut badi film hai aur utni hi badi….(smiles), Sikandar se badi blockbuster (He has directed a film called Madharaasi. It is a very big and a bigger blockbuster than Sikandar).”
What Murugadoss said about Salman
In an interview with Valaipechu Voice, Murugadoss revealed the reasons why Sikandar failed.
"It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up on set only by 8 PM. We are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there,” he said, adding that it also affected the other actors on set, especially the kids.
He added, "The story was emotional, but I couldn’t execute it well."