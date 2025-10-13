Salman Khan Hits Back At AR Murugadoss' Comments On Actor's Late Arrival On Sikandar Set And Film Failure

Bollywood star Salman Khan collaborated with filmmaker AR Murugadoss for Sikandar (2025). Despite the hype and the A-lister, the action thriller managed to reportedly rake in only Rs 185 crore worldwide. The film was criticised for several reasons, with a 'weak script' one of those. In an interview, Murugadoss spoke about Sikandar's box office failure and also opened up about the challenges of working with Khan. He accused the actor of turning up late on sets. Salman has now reacted to Murugadoss' allegations.