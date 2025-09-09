Salman Khan Reacts To Claims Of Sabotaging Careers After Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap’s Allegations

Without taking any names, he responded to the allegations of sabotaging people's careers. "Laanchhan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai. Specially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal sab chalta hai na ki career khaa jaayega. Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khau na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga (An allegation has been levelled against me that I’ve sabotaged so many careers. But that specially is not in my hands. But that’s what works these days that he’s sabotaged careers. Which career have I sabotaged? If I could do that at all, I’d first sabotage my own career)," said Salman.