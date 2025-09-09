Salman Khan Reacts To Claims Of Sabotaging Careers After Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap’s Allegations

Abhinav Kashyap recently called Salman Khan 'goon' and accused him of controlling careers in the industry
He even called his family 'vindictive'
Without taking anyone's names, Salman addressed the allegations on Bigg Boss 19
Recently, filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap again brought up the topic that Salman Khan and his family had sabotaged his career. Salman, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19, reacted to the allegations on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show.
Salman Khan on allegations of destroying people's careers
On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, former contestant Shehnaaz Gill shared the stage with Salman. For the unversed, Gill, a Punjabi actress, was launched in Hindi films by Salman in the action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023). Shehnaaz thanked the superstar and praised him for making careers of so many people.
Salman replied, “Maine kahan banaye hain kisi ki career. Career banane waala toh upar waala hai (When have I ever made someone’s career? The one who makes careers is God).”
Without taking any names, he responded to the allegations of sabotaging people's careers. "Laanchhan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai. Specially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal sab chalta hai na ki career khaa jaayega. Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khau na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga (An allegation has been levelled against me that I’ve sabotaged so many careers. But that specially is not in my hands. But that’s what works these days that he’s sabotaged careers. Which career have I sabotaged? If I could do that at all, I’d first sabotage my own career)," said Salman.
The Sikandar actor added that sometimes he gets complacent, but then he leaves that alone, and then he tries to hold grip of them again. s
Abhinav Kashyap's shocking claims about Salman and his family
Abhinav Kashyap, who directed the blockbuster Dabangg in 2010, was dropped from the sequel after his feud with Salman. Post that he claimed that the actor tried to sabotage his career.
In a recent interview with SCREEN, the director called the actor 'goon' and also claimed that the entire Khan family wants to rule the industry and called them 'vindictive'. He even called Salman the 'father of the star system in Bollywood'.