In a conversation with Hindi Rush, Vishal recalled meeting Shah Rukh at Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's studio, where he went for dubbing his scenes. “There’s a studio run by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy where we were dubbing,” Vishal shared, and added, “Shah Rukh sir came in to do his part. We were all sitting around, and it took him just 30 seconds to make me feel like I had known him for years. Not just that, he made me feel special, like I was someone important. He made me feel like I was the superstar, not him.”