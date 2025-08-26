Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Never Badmouthed Each Other During Their Rift, Recalls Vishal Malhotra

Vishal Malhotra remembered Salman Khan–Shah Rukh Khan's rift and how they never let anyone instigate them to speak ill of each other.

Vishal Malhotra on Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
  • Vishal Malhotra shared memories with both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

  • He recalled how both the superstars were matured to not let anyone instigate them to badmouth about each other during their fallout

  • The actor remembered an encounter when Shah Rukh made him feel like a superstar

Actor Vishal Malhotra of Ishq Vishk fame opened up about his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, which took place during the post-production of the 2008 film Kismat Konnection. SRK lent his voice for a special narration of the film.

In a conversation with Hindi Rush, Vishal recalled meeting Shah Rukh at Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's studio, where he went for dubbing his scenes. “There’s a studio run by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy where we were dubbing,” Vishal shared, and added, “Shah Rukh sir came in to do his part. We were all sitting around, and it took him just 30 seconds to make me feel like I had known him for years. Not just that, he made me feel special, like I was someone important. He made me feel like I was the superstar, not him.”

He also spoke about another encounter with both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at Riteish Deshmukh’s birthday party. At the time, both actors were reportedly having a fallout.

Vishal said, “There was definitely tension in the air because everyone knew what was going on between them,” but he revealed that neither Shah Rukh nor Salman has "ever spoken negatively about each other in public" and if anyone "tried to instigate them by badmouthing the other, the first thing they’d do was tell that person to shut up and leave."

For Vishal, that is maturity, which he found really admirable and saw it happen first-hand. "There were people in both camps trying to stir things up, but it didn’t affect them. That’s the reason they’re so secure in their positions," he added.

The actor also further spoke about Salman’s star presence on Salaam-E-Ishq's set. He also praised the superstar's simplicity which stood out most.

