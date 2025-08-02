Shah Rukh Khan wins his first National Award for Atlee's Jawan
Celebs congratulate him with heartwarming messages
The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced on August 1
In a career spanning over three decades, Shah Rukh Khan clinched his first-ever National Film Award. The superstar shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role honour with Vikrant Massey, for his performance in the 2023 film Jawan, directed by Atlee. Congratulatory messages poured in for King Khan on social media. Celebs like Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Atlee, Kajol, AR Rahman and Farah Khan, among others, wished Khan for the long overdue achievement.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Atlee shared a couple of pictures with Shah Rukh and penned a lengthy note that read: "Feeling blessed, @iamsrk sir. I’m super happy that you’ve got the national award for our movie Jawan. It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving me this film, sir. It’s just my first love letter to you; a lot more to come, sir".
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kamal Haasan also sent his heartfelt wishes to SRK, Massey and Rani on winning the National Award for the first time. Congratulating Shah Rukh, he called the "recognition long overdue" for his "stellar impact on world cinema."
"12th Fail was a masterpiece that moved me deeply. It dignified struggle and inspired millions. Congratulations Vidhu Vinod Chopra and @VikrantMassey on this well deserved honour. Applauding Rani Mukherjee for a portrayal that was both fierce and fragile, richly deserving of this national recognition," he wrote further.
Kajol shared a poster of Jawan on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Congratulations on your big win @iamsrk! #jawan #71stnationalfilmawards." Farah Khan shared a picture with Shah Rukh, where they hugged each other. "Congratulations, my dearest @iamsrk on winning the national award!! This time the shiddat se koshish (striving with passion) really came through," she wrote.
Allu Arjun also wished Shah Rukh and Atlee. "Heartiest congratulations to @iamsrk garu on winning the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for #Jawan. A well-deserved honour after 33 glorious years in cinema. An another achievement to your endless list sir Also, heartfelt congratulations to my director @Atlee_dir garu for making this magic happen," he wrote on X.
Mohanlal also congratulated all the winners of the National Film Awards. "A special salute to Urvashi and Vijayaraghavan on their well-deserved honours for their powerful performances. Warm congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji on their wins. Also, celebrating the remarkable talents from Kerala, the team Ullozhukku and Pookkaalam. Congratulations once again!", he wrote on X.
Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman called Shah Rukh "legend," while congratulating the actor on the big win. Anil Kapoor was also all praise for the 59-year-old star. "Well deserved! A performance like Jawan was bound to make history. Your first National Award - and what a way to get it!", he wrote. "KING KHAN, best to ever do it," wrote Ananya Panday on Instagram.
