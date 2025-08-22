Salman Khan Begins Filming Battle Of Galwan; Check Out BTS Pic

Salman Khan has begun shooting for Battle of Galwan in Ladakh
Director Apoorva Lakhia shared BTS glimpses from the set
The shooting started with a small puja ceremony
Bollywood star Salman Khan will be seen in the upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan. The movie has gone on floors with a puja ceremony in Ladakh. Khan has kick-started shooting for the war drama. The BTS pics and videos from the sets have been shared by director Apoorva Lakhia on his Instagram Stories.
Salman Khan begins shooting for Battle of Galwan
Apoorva Lakhia shared glimpses from the film's set by posting a picture of an ID card featuring the film's poster. He also shared a video of a small ritual that was performed on the set.
On August 21, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Salman getting ready for a combat sequence in the picturesque location.
"Superstar #SalmanKhan joins the prestigious #GalwanValley team His aura, intensity & larger-than-life presence will take this patriotic saga to another level Bollywood’s Tiger steps into #GalwanValley, His charisma + action = guaranteed blockbuster storm! (sic)," he captioned the pic.
About Battle of Galwan
Earlier in July, Salman announced the film with a poster with bloodstains all over his face. The movie is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The battle was fought over 15,000 feet above sea level, without firing a single bullet.
Salman is playing the character of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who led the 16th Bihar Infantry Battalion (or the 16 Bihar) during the Galwan Valley clash.
Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the war drama also stars Harshil Shah, Ankur Bhatia, and Heera Sohall, among others. Himesh Reshammiya will compose the music.
The release date of Battle of Galwan is yet to be announced.
Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which tanked at the box office.