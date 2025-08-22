Salman Khan Begins Filming Battle Of Galwan; Check Out BTS Pic

Salman Khan is playing the titular character of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who led the 16th Bihar Infantry Battalion (or the 16 Bihar) during the Galwan Valley Clash.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Salman Khan Battle of Galwan
Salman Khan starts shooting for Battle of Galwan Photo: X/Taran Adarsh
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Salman Khan has begun shooting for Battle of Galwan in Ladakh

  • Director Apoorva Lakhia shared BTS glimpses from the set

  • The shooting started with a small puja ceremony

Bollywood star Salman Khan will be seen in the upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan. The movie has gone on floors with a puja ceremony in Ladakh. Khan has kick-started shooting for the war drama. The BTS pics and videos from the sets have been shared by director Apoorva Lakhia on his Instagram Stories.

Salman Khan begins shooting for Battle of Galwan

Apoorva Lakhia shared glimpses from the film's set by posting a picture of an ID card featuring the film's poster. He also shared a video of a small ritual that was performed on the set.

Battle of Galwan shoot begins
Battle of Galwan shoot begins Photo: Instagram/Apoorva Lakhia
info_icon

On August 21, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Salman getting ready for a combat sequence in the picturesque location.

"Superstar #SalmanKhan joins the prestigious #GalwanValley team His aura, intensity & larger-than-life presence will take this patriotic saga to another level Bollywood’s Tiger steps into #GalwanValley, His charisma + action = guaranteed blockbuster storm! (sic)," he captioned the pic.

Salman Khan unveils first look motion poster from Battle of Galwan - Instagram/Salman Khan
Salman Khan Announces His Next Film Battle Of Galwan; Unveils A Powerful First Look Poster

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Battle of Galwan

Earlier in July, Salman announced the film with a poster with bloodstains all over his face. The movie is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The battle was fought over 15,000 feet above sea level, without firing a single bullet.

Salman is playing the character of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who led the 16th Bihar Infantry Battalion (or the 16 Bihar) during the Galwan Valley clash.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the war drama also stars Harshil Shah, Ankur Bhatia, and Heera Sohall, among others. Himesh Reshammiya will compose the music.

The release date of Battle of Galwan is yet to be announced. 

AR Murugadoss on working with Salman Khan in Sikandar - Instagram
AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which tanked at the box office.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Badrinath Questions Omission Of Jaiswal, Sudharsan

  3. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  4. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  5. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. 111 Retired Bureaucrats Write To Government: India Must Take Stand On Israel's War On Gaza

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

  5. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance