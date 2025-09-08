Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has yet again made some serious allegations against Salman Khan and his family.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Abhinav Kashyap Salman Khan
Abhinav Kashyap slams Salman Khan and his family Photo: Instagram
Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, brother of Anurag Kashyap, has made some shocking claims against Salman Khan and his family. In an interview, Abhinav, who directed Salman in Dabangg (2010), said that the actor is not interested in acting. He even called him gunda, badtameez and ganda insaan. He also went on to reveal why Anurag quit Tere Naam.

What Abhinav Kashyap said about Salman Khan

In an interview with SCREEN, Abhinav called Salman a ‘goon’ and said, “Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn’t been since the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting." He revealed not being aware of it before Dabangg. The director also called the Sikandar actor ill-mannered and a bad person.

Abhinav even claimed that the entire Khan family wants to rule the industry and called them 'vindictive'. "He (Salman Khan) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry since 50 years." said the director. He alleged that Salman's family controls the whole process, and if one doesn't agree with them, they go after that person.

Why Anurag Kashyap left Tere Naam

Abhinav revealed that the same happened with Anurag in Tere Naam (2003). The director shared that his brother told him before Dabangg that he wouldn’t be able to make a film with Salman. But he didn't reveal in detail. "He just thought I’ll get easily bullied, he knows these vultures,” said Abhinav.

The Besharam director also claimed that Anurag wrote the script of Tere Naam, but he left the film because Boney Kapoor misbehaved with him. "They didn’t give him credit. The exact same thing that happened with me. The basis of any good film is a good script," he added.

This is not the first time Abhinav has criticised Salman or his family. Earlier, he had accused them of sabotaging his career after he refused to direct the sequel to Dabangg.

Tags

