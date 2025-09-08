What Abhinav Kashyap said about Salman Khan

In an interview with SCREEN, Abhinav called Salman a ‘goon’ and said, “Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn’t been since the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting." He revealed not being aware of it before Dabangg. The director also called the Sikandar actor ill-mannered and a bad person.