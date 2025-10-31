Rajesh Ram To Defend Kutumba Seat As Congress Eyes Revival In Bihar

Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram is aiming for a third consecutive win from the SC-reserved Kutumba seat.
He faces a tough triangular contest against HAM’s Lalan Ram and JSP’s Shyam Bali Ram.
Counting on his Dalit base, Ram projects Congress as the alternative Bihar voters are seeking.
The Indian National Congress has fielded the incumbent Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee President, Rajesh Ram, from the Kutumba constituency. A two-time winner in the 2015 and 2020 Bihar state assembly elections, the Dalit leader is aiming for a third consecutive victory.
Ram began his political journey by clinching the SC-reserved Kutumba seat in 2015. He strengthened his position in the 2020 elections by increasing both his vote share and winning margin, further consolidating Congress’s influence in the constituency.
Rajesh Ram is the son of Dilkeshwar Ram, a prominent backward caste leader in Bihar politics. Dilkeshwar Ram served as MLA from the Dev (Vidhan Sabha) constituency in Aurangabad district and held several ministerial positions in the Bihar state government during the early 1980s. During his tenure, he faced CBI investigations related to a leprosy-eradication programme appointment racket and a medicines-supply scam.
The upcoming battle for Kutumba is being widely regarded as one of the most closely watched and unpredictable contests in Bihar’s elections. Rajesh Ram will face strong competition from HAM’s Lalan Ram and JSP’s Shyam Bali Ram. Located in Aurangabad district, the Kutumba seat has long been a political bellwether for Dalit representation in south Bihar. Once a Left stronghold, it has witnessed intense triangular contests in recent years.
Ram was elected as Congress Pradesh President on March 18, 2025. Leveraging his lower-caste support base, he has taken a firm stance on issues of caste and representation, declaring: “Dalits will not be suppressed… now there will be revolution.”
In an interview with The Statesman, he also expressed optimism about the party’s prospects, stating that the Congress “will make a great comeback in the upcoming assembly elections. People are looking for an alternative. They see hope in the Congress”.