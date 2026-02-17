Benfica Vs Real Madrid Preview, UEFA Champions League Playoff: What's Expected? Check Opta Prediction

Benfica Vs Real Madrid: Across 10,000 pre-match simulations, Benfica were victorious in just 27.2%, with the remaining 23.8% of scenarios seeing it all square ahead of the second leg in Madrid. And Benfica may be considered as the underdogs, given their poor record against Spanish teams in the UEFA Champions League

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Benfica boss Jose Mourinho
Benfica boss Jose Mourinho
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • 20 days on from a memorable match-up, a game that Benfica won 4-2, the two teams square off again on Tuesday

  • The winners over two legs will qualify for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 last 16

  • Ahead of kick-off, Jose Mourinho said that Real Madrid would be a "wounded and dangerous" opposition for Benfica

Only Jose Mourinho could mastermind one of the Champions League's greatest ever endings to a match, and it had to be against former club Real Madrid. 

Needing a goal to displace Marseille in the play-off places, Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin rose highest to meet Fredrik Aursnes' free-kick to score in the 98th minute

Trubin put his name in the Champions League history books, becoming only the fifth different goalkeeper to score in UEFA's flagship competition after Jorg Butt (three), Sinan Bolat, Vincent Enyeama and Ivan Provedel (one each). 

It capped a crazy encounter at Estadio da Luz, a game that Benfica won 4-2, and just 20 days on from that memorable match-up, the two teams square off again on Tuesday. 

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe sits on the bench prior to the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) - AP/Manu Fernandez
UEFA Champions League Playoffs, Leg 1 Preview: Real Madrid Meet Benfica, Again; Work Cut Out For PSG, Inter Milan

BY Associated Press

Since that defeat, Alvaro Arbeloa's Madrid side have won three consecutive LaLiga games as they continue to go toe-to-toe with Clasico rivals Barcelona at the summit. 

Related Content
Related Content

Benfica are playing catch-up in the Primeira Liga, with Friday's victory over Santa Clara keeping them third, seven points adrift of leaders Porto. 

However, rivalries will be renewed as Madrid look to take a first-leg advantage back to the Santiago Bernabeu, while Benfica will be out to replicate their late heroics from just under three weeks ago.

Here, we delve into the key Opta insights.

info_icon

What's expected?

The Opta supercomputer is siding with Madrid, with their chances of victory rated at 49%. 

Across 10,000 pre-match simulations, Benfica were victorious in just 27.2%, with the remaining 23.8% of scenarios seeing it being all square ahead of the second leg. 

And Benfica may be considered as the underdogs given their poor record against LaLiga teams in UEFA's flagship. 

Jude Bellingham is set for a month out. - null
Real Madrid News: Jude Bellingham Ruled Out Of Champions League Playoff Vs Benfica With Hamstring Injury

BY Stats Perform

They have won just two of their last eight Champions League matches against Spanish opposition (D1 L5). 

However, both of those wins have come on home soil whilst scoring exactly four goals in each – 4-0 vs Atletico Madrid in October 2024 and 4-2 vs Madrid in January.

Benfica have also won three of their four Champions League/European Cup games against Los Blancos (L1), but the knockout stages are when Madrid click into gear. 

In addition, Madrid have won eight of their last 10 Champions League games against Portuguese sides (D1 L1), netting 2.2 goals on average per fixture during that time.

Benfica aiming to use home advantage

Benfica's five-game unbeaten run in all competitions has given them confidence ahead of their reunion with Madrid, and they will be hoping the Estadio da Luz will give them the advantage against Arbeloa's side.

That is because Mourinho's men have won their last two Champions League home games (2-0 v Napoli and 4-2 v Madrid).

The only previous occasion in which they have won three in a row in the same edition was in 1994-95, in their first three matches following the competition's rebrand.

In addition, only Sporting CP (nine) and Porto (eight) have more home wins in the Primeira Liga than Benfica's seven, and they will need to carry that domestic form onto the European stage. 

Ahead of kick-off, Mourinho said that Madrid would be a "wounded and dangerous" opposition for his team, though it was Benfica who took the game to the LaLiga giants to ensure of their place in the play-off round. 

Indeed, Benfica attempted 14 shots in the first half against Madrid in their previous meeting. They had only ever faced more shots in the first half of a Champions League game on record once before (since 2003-04), facing 15 against Juventus in November 2013.

And after Trubin's late heroics, Mourinho won for the first time against Madrid across all competitions in what was his sixth attempt. Prior to that triumph, Los Blancos were the side he had faced most in his career without recording a victory.

And Aursnes could be key for Benfica again. He has created 38 chances for the club in the Portuguese top flight, a total only bettered by four players, while in the Champions League, only Nicolas Otamendi (390) and Enzo Barrenechea (358) have played more successful passes than his 255. 

Arbeloa beginning to find consistency

Since replacing Xabi Alonso, Arbeloa has been able to provide some stability at Madrid, with Los Blancos winning all six of his LaLiga matches at the helm, and they now lead the way at the summit of Spain's top tier.

However, it is in the Champions League where the 15-time champions need to find consistency, with Arbeloa the man tasked with leading them into the last 16 of the competition.

Across their last 11 matches in the Champions League, Madrid have lost more often (six) than they have won (five), though Arbeloa has only overseen two of those matches. 

Prior to these last 11, their previous six defeats in the competition came over a span of 39 matches (between April 2022 and March 2025).

And the way they may look to do that is with their star-studded attack. Indeed, only Barcelona, Bayern Munich (both 22) and Arsenal (23) scored more goals in the league phase than Madrid's 21, which was level with Paris Saint-Germain. 

Los Blancos ranked 22nd in the league phase of this season's Champions League for high turnovers (58).

info_icon

However, they ranked first for the percentage of high turnovers resulting in shots (31% - 18/58), but that way forward in the final third may be difficult against Benfica. 

That is because the two teams with the most goals following direct attacks in the Champions League this season is Benfica and Madrid, with four apiece.

Arbeloa's side are the top-ranked team for direct attacks (29), averaging 3.6 per game in this edition (Benfica with 17, at 2.1 per game).

And one player who could be key to unlocking the door in the final third is Vinicius Junior, who arrives into this game with confidence having netted a brace during Madrid's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday, in the process moving onto 200 goal involvements for Madrid.

Indeed, the Brazilian finished the match with team-high totals for dribbles (four), shots on target (two) and touches in the opposition box (13), while in the Champions League, he has the joint-most assists with four, level with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Michael Olise, Arda Guler and Dominik Szoboszlai. 

And he has formed a flourishing partnership with Kylian Mbappe. 

Vinicius and Mbappe have combined to create 19 chances in the Champions League this season, more than any other duo.

In fact, the only player with more chances created for a teammate in this edition than Vinicius for Mbappe (nine) is Mbappe for Vinicius (10).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Benfica – Vangelis Pavlidis

Vangelis Pavlidis more than played his part in Benfica's thrilling 4-2 win last month, becoming only the fourth player to be involved in 3+ goals (two goals, one assist) against Madrid and the first since Dusan Tadic for Ajax in March 2019.

The Greek forward is also one goal away from becoming just the second Benfica player to score 10+ goals in the Champions League (currently on nine), after their all-time top scorer in the competition, Oscar Cardozo (11).

Real Madrid – Kylian Mbappe

With his double at Estadio de Luz, Mbappe netted his ninth away goal in the Champions League this season, the joint-most away goals in a single campaign in the competition along with Cristiano Ronaldo (2013-14) and Robert Lewandowski (2019-20).

info_icon

Mbappe's tally for Madrid in UEFA's flagship competition in 2025-26 is 13 in seven appearances. Of players with 5+ games played, this is the highest goals-per-game ratio of any player in a single European Cup/Champions League campaign (1.86).

The goalscoring record for a single season in the Champions League is 17, set by Ronaldo in 2013-14, so Mbappe has history in his sights.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ZIM VS IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rain Delay Brings Overs Reduction Into Play

  2. Pakistan A Vs UAE Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: PAK A Storm Into Semifinals With 9-Wicket Win

  3. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

  5. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  3. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  4. 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Receive Bomb Threat Emails

  5. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  3. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  4. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. New Zealand Vs Canada Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra, Phillips' Fifties Guide Kiwis To Super Eight