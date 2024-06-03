Beneath The Anger: Kashmir Now And Then

I continued looking at this man in shock and with a sigh, and he continued looking back at me with a smile and a shrug, a shrug that reminded me of something I had read in a social media post not many days ago. Another man driving one such bus had caused an accident, and perhaps even some bodily harm to a pedestrian. On being asked what had happened and also reprimanded, the driver of that bus had shrugged just as the man in front of me was shrugging and had said, “These electric buses, they are much too fast for us, man, so if anything happens, we are not really going to take much responsibility. We can’t, man, we can’t. This is beyond us,” he had continued, as he sped away in the bus. And just like that, in front of me, the bus driver in my story rode away, the traffic resumed, the phone scrolled further down or up, and we went on and about our lives. An eager resumption of life such as this has been characteristic of how the city has tried to ignore the possibilities of conflict, of all that could go wrong with everyday civil life, after all that we saw, and for what?