Lighting A Lamp To Rescue The Idea Of Plural India

“Sporadic Hindu-Muslim strife has begun to happen, which was almost completely absent during the Mughal rule. But, despite new politics and policy (the two words are quite comprehensive), thankfully, the two communities are living in harmony as usual. The Hindu brethren, despite bosom friendship, do observe some kinds of social distancing and segregation, untouchability, chhut chhaat. Yet, inherent prejudice is certainly not to be found in them. We, too, respect their custom of segregation. It is not considered as bad and offensive. For centuries, in my own family this is a tradition that when we invite Hindu friends to lunch or dinner, we call a Brahman to cook for them. Tolerance and mutual love is an outstanding Indian tradition. All this, however, may not survive the colonial onslaught”.