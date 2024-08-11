Paris Olympics: Jemimah Rodrigues 'Can't Wait' To Play For India At Los Angeles 2028

India women’s cricketing star Jemimah Rodrigues said that she loved wearing the Paris Olympic Games 2024 Indian jersey and also cannot wait to wear it at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Cricket News)
In October 2023, it was announced that cricket, both men’s and women’s T20, would be one of the new sports in the event with flag football, squash, lacrosse and softball.
Jemimah Rodrigues, who has three Test, 30 ODI and 100 T20I caps for India also sang praises for the Indian athletes for their effort in the French capital.
“Loved wearing this current Indian Olympic jersey. Can't wait to play Cricket for India at the Olympics soon!! Man, what a feeling that'd be. Also, our Indian athletes have shown tremendous passion, commitment, persistence and grit! Win or lose, we're proud of you,” Jemimah wrote on her Instagram.
Cricket was last part of the quadrennial event back in 2000, Sydney, when Great Britain and France were the only participants.
India have won six medals at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, with Manu Bhaker starting things off with her bronze in the individual 10m air pistol. Bhaker again, along with Sarabjot Singh clinched bronze in the mixed team event.
Following the two bronzes, Swapnil Kusale helped India win their third in the men’s 50m rifle three positions. The hockey men’s team, then added another bronze after their win against Spain.
Neeraj Chopra bagged silver in the men’s javelin throw, while in wrestling, Aman Sehrawat clinched bronze in the men’s 57kg freestyle category.