Uddhav Thackeray Calls Maharashtra’s ₹31,628-Crore Farmer Relief 'Biggest Joke In History'

Demands full loan waiver for flood-hit farmers; warns of statewide protests if government fails to act.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray |
Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government’s farmer relief package, calling it inadequate.

  • He accused PM Modi of ignoring farmers’ plight during his recent Maharashtra visit and demanded a complete loan waiver.

  • The state announced ₹48,000 per hectare in aid for crop losses, saying a debt waiver plan will follow after Centre’s approval.

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), called the latest farmer relief package provided by the Devendra Fadnavis government the "biggest joke" in history on Saturday.

The former chief minister warned that if the Maharashtra government does not announce a "complete loan waiver" for farmers impacted by floods and rainfall, farmers will take to the streets while speaking at a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

"The financial assistance announced by the Maharashtra government for farmers is the biggest joke in the history", Thackeray added.

He asserted that during his recent visit to Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made no mention of farmers.

On Wednesday, Modi officially inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Maharashtra: Heavy Rains, Floods Damage Crop On 3.80 Lakh Hectares In Marathwada; Over 6 Lakh Farmers Hit - null
Maharashtra: Heavy Rains, Floods Damage Crop On 3.80 Lakh Hectares In Marathwada; Over 6 Lakh Farmers Hit

BY Outlook News Desk

In addition, Thackeray said the government is scared to name the opposition leader in the state assembly, even though it has a brute majority.

The state administration stated that the total aid would be Rs 48,000 per hectare when it announced a compensation package earlier this week of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who incurred significant losses due to floods and rainfall.

Related Content
Related Content

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that a thorough memorandum on the losses incurred by farmers was being prepared for submission to the Centre and that the government would announce a debt waiver in due time.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Jadeja Breaks Opening Stand; WI 21/1 (7.2)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Amy Jones Run Out Early | ENG-W 25/1 (4)

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Gill Century Breaks Records, Surpasses Rohit, Joins Kohli’s Elite Club - Check Stats

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Misses Double Century On Day 2, Joins Dravid’s Unwanted Record

  5. Did Rohit Sharma Hit His Lamborghini Urus While Practicing? Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  2. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  3. Pilots Urge Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet Amid Safety Concerns

  4. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

  5. Day In Pics: October 10, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  2. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  3. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Jadeja Breaks Opening Stand; WI 21/1 (7.2)

  6. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  7. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics

  8. From Margins To Mainstream: Sangh's Long March Through Corridors of Power