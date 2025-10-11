Uddhav Thackeray Calls Maharashtra’s ₹31,628-Crore Farmer Relief 'Biggest Joke In History'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government’s farmer relief package, calling it inadequate.
He accused PM Modi of ignoring farmers’ plight during his recent Maharashtra visit and demanded a complete loan waiver.
The state announced ₹48,000 per hectare in aid for crop losses, saying a debt waiver plan will follow after Centre’s approval.
Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), called the latest farmer relief package provided by the Devendra Fadnavis government the "biggest joke" in history on Saturday.
The former chief minister warned that if the Maharashtra government does not announce a "complete loan waiver" for farmers impacted by floods and rainfall, farmers will take to the streets while speaking at a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.
"The financial assistance announced by the Maharashtra government for farmers is the biggest joke in the history", Thackeray added.
He asserted that during his recent visit to Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made no mention of farmers.
On Wednesday, Modi officially inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
In addition, Thackeray said the government is scared to name the opposition leader in the state assembly, even though it has a brute majority.
The state administration stated that the total aid would be Rs 48,000 per hectare when it announced a compensation package earlier this week of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who incurred significant losses due to floods and rainfall.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that a thorough memorandum on the losses incurred by farmers was being prepared for submission to the Centre and that the government would announce a debt waiver in due time.
With PTI inputs.