Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India 1-0 Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026-AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Manvir Singh Goal Helps Blue Tigers Get Off To Flying Start

Home Sports

India 1-0 Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026-AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Manvir Singh Goal Helps Blue Tigers Get Off To Flying Start

India got off to a perfect start in their FIFA World Cup 2026-AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint-qualification campaign, courtesy of a Manvir Singh goal in the 75th minute of their opening tie against Kuwait. India will play Qatar next, before taking on Afghanistan.

India 1-0 Kuwait - FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Second Round Qualifiers
India 1-0 Kuwait - FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Second Round Qualifiers X / Indian Football

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

PTI

Updated: 17 Nov 2023 12:29 am

Manvir Singh struck a late goal as India beat Kuwait 1-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second round qualifiers match here on Thursday. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)

Manvir scored with a left-footed shot in the 75th minute as he connected a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross to help India win the match at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium here.

Kuwait ended the match with 10 men as their player Faisal Alharbi was sent off after picking his second yellow card in the third minute of the added time for a high boot challenge on Chhangte. 

India play Asian champions Qatar next on November 21 in Bhubaneswar.

India are placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan with the top two from the group progressing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. 

The top two teams from each group will also secure qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. 

The Blue Tigers have never advanced to the third round of AFC's FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ranked 106th in the world, India had beaten Kuwait (149th) on penalty shootout in the final of the SAFF Championships in July.

Advertisement

Tags

Sports Football FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers AFC Asian Cup 2027 India National Football Team Suni Chhetri Igor Stimac Manvir Singh

Related stories

Illegal Football Betting: AC Milan Defender Alessandro Florenzi Under Investigation In Italy

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Pose With Football Legend David Beckham As They Host Him At Their Mumbai Home

IND Vs NZ Semi-Final, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Football Royalty David Beckham Attends Blockbuster Match At Wankhede Stadium - In Pics

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More