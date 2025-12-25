Year-Ender 2025: Vinesh Phogat’s Comeback Highlights Bittersweet Season For Indian Wrestling

Indian Wrestling 2025 Year-Ender: Senior results fell short, with Antim Panghal the standout, while juniors impressed and Vinesh Phogat’s comeback plus the Pro-Wrestling League revival offered hope

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Year-Ender 2025: Vinesh Phogat’s Comeback Highlights Bittersweet Season For Indian Wrestling
Year-Ender 2025: Vinesh Phogat’s Comeback Highlights Bittersweet Season For Indian Wrestling
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian Wrestling 2025 Year-Ender: Senior results disappointed, with Antim Panghal the lone standout at the World Championships

  • Junior and age-group performances offered hope despite bans and inconsistencies

  • Vinesh Phogat’s comeback and the return of the Pro-Wrestling League signalled cautious optimism

The medal count was nowhere close to satisfactory at the senior level but junior performances held out hope for a brighter future as Indian wrestling searched for new stars in a challenging 2025.

On the mat, Antim Panghal emerged as India's most consistent senior performer. Competing in the women's 53kg category, the Haryana wrestler clinched a bronze medal at the World Championships, ensuring India's presence on the medals table of the premier event.

Antim's run, highlighted by a dominant performance in the bronze-medal bout, once again underlined her ability to deliver under pressure against elite opposition.

She also finished third podium at the Asian Championships, adding to her continental credentials, and capped the year with a gold at the senior national championships.

The performance at the domestic level assumed significance in the backdrop of her decision to compete in the higher weight category of 55kg.

Given how reliable she turned out to be through the year, it would not be an overstatement to label Antim as the country's standout performer in the sport.

Related Content
Related Content

However, India's overall performance at the senior world championships was not great with Antim's bronze being the lone medal.

Several wrestlers exited after narrow losses in early rounds, reflecting both the competitiveness of the field and Indian wrestlers' struggle to withstand the pressure of close bouts at the elite level.

A major highlight at the continental level was Manisha Bhanwala (62kg) winning gold at the Asian Championships.

The Curious Case Of Aman Sehrawat

A major concern this year was how the season panned out for Aman Sehrawat (57kg).

Toast of the nation just last year after becoming the youngest Indian to medal at the Olympic Games, the 22-year-old endured a difficult season and ended up coping a ban for turning up overweight at the world championships which led to his disqualification.

File photo of India's Vinesh Phogat celebrating after defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semi-final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday (August 6). - AP
Year-Ender 2025: Sporting Moments That Shaped The Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

This was after the Paris Games bronze-winner began the season rather strongly as India's leading male freestyle wrestler, reaching the podium at international ranking series events.

The ban on Aman was among the year's most shocking developments off the mat.

It exposed the fragile balance between athlete management and governance at a time when stability was crucial.

Aman later returned to domestic competition when his suspension was lifted by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after he tendered and unconditional apology.

On the positive side, Sujeet Kalkal impressed with his tremendous defensive skills and has made the men's freestyle 65kg, which was previously associated solely with Bajrang Punia, his own.

He is gradually moving towards becoming a strong future prospect for India.

Bans On Neha And Reetika

Women wrestler Neha Sangwan was also banned for being overweight at U20 World Championships. The bans on her and Aman highlighted a shift towards tighter enforcement but also contributed to the disruption in the season.

Reetika Hooda (76kg) was among the wrestlers who landed in trouble after being banned for a doping violation.

The talented wrestler, regarded as one of India's key prospects in the higher weight categories, tested positive for a prohibited substance and was sidelined.

Her absence affected India's depth in a division where options have traditionally been limited.

Success At Junior Level

India's age-group wrestlers ensured that 2025 remained a year of promise.

At the Under-23 World Championships, India delivered a strong performance, headlined by Sujeet's gold medal in men's freestyle.

The Under-20 World Championships proved even more rewarding. India finished among the leading nations, winning multiple gold, silver, and bronze medals across categories.

Kajal, just 17, claimed gold in the women's 72 kg category, while Tapasya Gahlawat (57kg) also topped the podium. The women's U20 contingent displayed remarkable depth, composure, and tactical maturity.

Medals from Priya Malik (76kg), Saarika (53kg), Shruti (50kg), and Reena (55kg) in women's freestyle, along with podium finishes by Sumit Malik (125kg) and Suraj in Greco-Roman men's freestyle respectively, underlined India's growing competitiveness across styles.

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. - Photo: X | Kadeem
Year-Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli To Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce – A Look Back At Sporting Legends’ Retirements

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Coaches viewed the U20 and U23 results as strong indicators of a bright future for the sport.

Vinesh Promises Return To Mat

Another major talking point his year was Vinesh Phogat's decision to come out of retirement in pursuit of an elusive Olympic medal.

After having her heart and spirit broken in the Paris Games for being 100gm overweight before the 50kg finals, the feisty grappler from Haryana has picked up the pieces and promised to come back stronger.

One of the country's most successful wrestlers and now a Congress MLA in Haryana, Vinesh said she is giving it another shot for her son. But the road ahead is unlikely to be a smooth one for the 31-year-old despite her enormous talent, willpower, and drive.

The WFI also unveiled its new selection policy, underlining the significance of national camps and made it clear that Olympic quota winners will have to compete in one-bout selection trials to keep their place.

Return Of PWL

After a prolonged absence, the franchise-based Pro-Wrestling League is set to be revived next month, marking the return of a vital platform for young grapplers transitioning to the senior level.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War