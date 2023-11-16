India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026-AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: Blue Tigers Start Campaign With Deserved Win (IND 1-0 KUW)

Full Time - KUW 0-1 IND INDIA WIN! Blue Tigers are up and running in the FIFA World Cup 2026-AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers with a win over Kuwait. Manvir Singh scored the only goal of the match three-fourths of the way in, with India's task getting slightly easier toward the end, courtesy of a red card to Faisal Al-Harbi. India go second behind Qatar in the group.

Second Half, 90+6 - KUW 0-1 IND We are beyond the designated time added on and India are making changes. Rahul KP and Rohit Kumar are on for Sunil Chhetri and Suresh Singh.

Second Half, 90+4' - KUW 0-1 IND Red Card for Faisal Al-Harbi! The Kuwait sub walks amid much protest after picking up his second yellow card within minutes of his first - his foot dangerously high while tackling Lallianzuala Chhangte. Kuwait's night goes from bad to worse.

Second Half, 90' - KUW 0-1 IND Igor Stimac is a figure of calm by the sideline - the Indian fans, anything but. We have entered the nailbiting territory here, with the Blue Tigers defending the narrowest of leads. Five minutes added on.

Second Half, 85' - KUW 0-1 IND Liston Colaco has repalced goalscorer Manvir Singh for the final minutes of the match. Anirudh Thapa is also on for the Blue Tigers, who will go second behind Qatar if they manage to hold onto their narrow advantage.

Second Half, 80' - KUW 0-1 IND Into the final ten minutes we go! A timely goal has India in the lead with just ten left to play. Kuwait are trying hard for an equaliser and Mohammad Daham nearly got one past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, but for the Indian custodian to finally get the ball to safety. Crunch minutes coming up for the Blue Tigers.

Second Half, 75' - KUW 0-1 IND GOOOOOOOOAL! INDIA LEAD IN KUWAIT! A sensational strike from Manvir Singh has finally broken the deadlock between the two sides - and with just 15 minutes left to play! Substitute Lallianzuala Chhangte involved, as it is his superb swerving cross that Manvir smashes past Abdul Marzouk in goal to give India the lead.

Second Half, 70' - KUW 0-0 IND We are fast approaching the scrappy territory here in Kuwait: legs are getting heavier, frustation beginning to set in. That same angst boiled over and resulted it Hamad Al Qallaf picking up a caution for a needless challenge. A goal, very much, is needed to punch some energy into the tie. Suresh Singh tries to do exactly that from distance as the clock strikes 70, but his shot is significantly over the target.

Second Half, 64' - KUW 0-0 IND And there is India's first change: Lallianzuala Chhangte comes in for Mahesh Singh.

Second Half, 60' - KUW 0-0 IND India's intensity has died down as the game has progressed. Kuwait are, consequently, beginning to grow into it. Will we see Igor Stimac change things soon? 30 minutes to go!

Second Half, 55' - KUW 0-0 IND Locked in at 0-0 as we approach the hour-mark, although, spaces have begun to pop up for both teams higher up the pitch with fatigue setting in. Meanwhile, in the other group fixture, Qatar have defeated Afghanistan 8-1 - a warning sign for both India and Kuwait of their prowess.

Second Half, 50' - KUW 0-0 IND Plenty of changes for Kuwait for this second half: Faisal Al-Harbi, Ahmad Zanki, and Hamad Al Qallaf IN for Mubarak Al Faneni, Mohsen Ghareeb, and Redha Hani OUT at HT. Kuwait, meanwhile, immediately concoct their best chance of the match, going close from a set-piece!

Second Half, 45' - KUW 0-0 IND We are underway again in Kuwait for the second half!

Half Time - KUW 0-0 IND Plenty of action, not so much in terms of goals; India and Kuwait head into their locker rooms locked into a stalemate. They will return after a short break to contest the second half.

First Half, 45' - KUW 0-0 IND Not much in the way of stoppages here; both teams will be heading into the break on level terms but for a late twist. While Kuwait have maintained their organisation throughout, India have, by far, been the better team, pressing with intensity, combining sharply, if only lacking that killer final ball into the box.

First Half, 40' - KUW 0-0 IND India playing some beautiful combinations here in Kuwait. A well-worked move sees Mahesh Singh feed the ball into Suni Chhetri, who, in turn, releases Akash Mishra, whose cross is a tad-bit overhit as it sails above Manvir Singh's head. At the other end, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu calmly collects a long shot; Kuwait have largely been pinned back by India's intensity and limited to extremely tiny windows of opportunities!

First Half, 35' - KUW 0-0 IND Ten minutes till half-time! India have looked dangerous down the right flank, especially through the combinations between Nikhil Poojary and Manvir Singh. Both Poojary and Sunil Chhetri have gone close for India, but the teams remain locked in a stalemate.

First Half, 28' - KUW 0-0 IND Chance here for India! Mahesh Singh fizzes in a free-kick from the right flank which nearly finds the run of Poojary inside the box. The ball, however, evades Poojary by millimeters, before it is collected safely by the Kuwait goalkeeper Abdul Marzouk.

First Half, 25' - KUW 0-0 IND Things are starting to heat up a little; challenges are flying, bodies are being checked. A lot of the football has been played in the middle of the park with chances few and far in between. Midway through the first half, it remains 0-0.

First Half, 19' - KUW 0-0 IND Chhetri nearly gives India the lead! Moments after Sahal Abdul Samad had raced through on goal, only to be thwarted by a strong challenge from the defender, Sunil Chhetri finds himself - as he usually does - in the right place at the right time. The Indian skipper directs a pass from Nikhil Poojary goalward, only to see it glance marginally over the crossbar!

First Half, 15' - KUW 0-0 IND The two teams are still locked in a closely-contested battle here, which allows us the opportunity to have a brief look at the history of this fixture. In 2010, Kuwait beat India 9-1 in what was one of the Blue Tigers' most humiliating defeats. Times have changed since then, however. Their most recent meeting ended in favour of India, who beat Kuwait on penalties in the 2023 SAFF Championship Final.

First Half, 10' - KUW 0-0 IND India are starting to grow into the game, led from the front by Sunil Chhetri. The 39-year-old led a frantic press to push Kuwait all the way back to their goalkeeper and nearly capitalized moments later after an inventive through-ball by Mahesh Singh, only for it to land centimeters away from where he would've liked. Promising start by the Blue Tigers!

First Half, 5' - KUW 0-0 IND A frenzied start here by both teams, not that the fans will be complaining. A strong contingent is supporting India miles away from home in Kuwait tonight. 🇮🇳 Fans are ready to roar 🤩 in support of the #BlueTigers 🐯



💻 @SonyLIV #KUWIND⚔️ #FIFAWorldCup #BackTheBlue 💙#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/XpSLRKxivL — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 16, 2023

Kick Off - KUW 0-0 IND (1') Here we go!

Ten Minutes To Go! Final preps occurring as we speak. The teams are set; what promises to be an exciting encounter kicks off in 10 minutes! Grab your snacks while you can and join us for all the live match updates.

Annulling Home Advantage The Aim For Igor Stimac And Co Explained the India national team head coach himself in his pre-match presser: "Both teams are similar in strength. We are well aware that Kuwait deserve a much better rank than where they are right now. They will have the home advantage, but we're going to try and eliminate that," he said.

Kuwait XI Here's how The Blue Wave set up: Marzouq (GK), Alanezi, Ibrahim(c), Alhajeri, Sultan, Abujabarah, Alfaneeni, Alkhaldi, Saleh, Ghareeb, Abdulah

