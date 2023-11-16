Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
India Vs Kuwait Football Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying: When And Where To Watch IND Vs KUW, AFC Second Round Match

Here are the details about the IND Vs KUW, AFC Second Round Match - timing, telecast, and live streaming information.

SAFF Championship 2023 Final: India Vs Kuwait
SAFF Championship 2023 Final: India Vs Kuwait Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 4:04 pm

The Second Round of FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers starts today, November 16 as India take on Kuwait in what promises to be a tasty affair. India have prepared well coming into this contest. The Indian football team are led by their influential skipper Sunil Chhetri as they open their campaign against the world number 136 ranked Kuwait. Chhetri-led side will play the final Group A match against Qatar on June 11 next year. India will play both their qualifying games against Afghanistan in March. (Match BlogMore Football News)

As far as the rankings are concerned, India are 102 in the latest FIFA rankings and are the second-best team in Group A behind world no. 61, Qatar. Chhetri will lead out his troops against Qatar on November 21 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Indian men's national football team have made their Olympic Games bow four times, however they have never qualified for the main draw of the FIFA World Cup. The Indian team have also appeared four times in the AFC Asian Cup - 1964, 1984, 2011 and 2019. They have also made the cut for the 2023 tournament to be held in Qatar. India's best finish in the tourney was in 1964 where they finished behind champions Israel.

Indian Football Team squad:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Apuia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh.
Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

Live Streaming details about the IND Vs KUW match  

When will the India Vs Kuwait match be played in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers?    

The India Vs Kuwait match will be played on Thursday, November 16 at 10 PM (IST).      

Where will the India Vs Kuwait match be played?      

The India Vs Kuwait match will be played at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City.   

Where can you watch the live telecast of India Vs Kuwait?      

The India Vs Kuwait match will be telecast on the Sony Ten Sports 2 TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?

The India vs Kuwait match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Sports Football Indian National Football Team India Vs Kuwait Sunil Chhetri Brandon Fernandes Igor Stimac Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Amrinder Singh Kuwait National Football Team FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

