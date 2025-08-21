India Hockey Squad Announced For Women’s Asia Cup 2025 In Hangzhou; Salima Tete To Lead

Salima Tete will lead India's squad for the Women's Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou, vital for FIH World Cup 2026 qualification

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
india hockey women file photo X
File photo of the India women’s national hockey team during a coaching camp. | Photo: X/Hockey India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hockey India named a 20-member squad for the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou

  • Salima Tete will captain India for the Asia Cup 2025

  • The tournament winner will qualify directly for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026

Hockey India announced the 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team on Thursday, 21st August 2025, from New Delhi. The squad will compete in the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, held in Hangzhou, China, from 5th to 14th September.

This competition is crucial; its winner earns a direct qualification spot for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026. Salima Tete will captain the Indian team.

Here's all you need to know about the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 and the Indian women’s national team squad.

World Cup Qualification At Stake

The Women's Asia Cup 2025 carries substantial weight for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team. The winning nation secures a direct place at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026, marking it as a truly significant event in the international hockey calendar.

India finds itself drawn into Pool B, alongside Japan, Thailand, and Singapore. India opens its campaign on 5th September against Thailand. A fixture against Japan follows on 6th September. The team's final pool match, against Singapore, is on 8th September.

India’s Hockey Squad For Women’s Asia Cup 2025

Salima Tete captains the Indian Women’s Hockey Team. The 20-member squad – drawn from the 40-member core group selected last month –combines youth with seasoned experience.

Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam guard the goal as goalkeepers. Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, and Ishika Chaudhary form the defensive core.

The midfield boasts Neha, Captain Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke. The forward line showcases Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal.

India Coach Harendra Singh's Outlook

Indian Women’s Team Chief Coach Harendra Singh shared his thoughts on the selected squad. He stated, “We are excited about the squad we have selected for the Women’s Asia Cup in Hangzhou.”

He noted the group had undergone “rigorous training” and aimed to “strike the right balance between experienced campaigners and young talent.” Singh emphasised, “Our focus will be on playing an aggressive and disciplined brand of hockey.” He expressed confidence the team could “compete strongly against the best in Asia.”

Singh also commented on the competition's high stakes. He explained, “The Women’s Asia Cup is a prestigious continental championship and also a direct qualifying event for the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup.” Singh highlighted that the “winner earns an automatic berth” for the global tournament.

“Every match will test our composure, fitness, and tactical execution,” he remarked. “The players are motivated. We are confident of delivering performances that make India proud.”

Complete India Squad For Women's Asia Cup 2025

Here is the full 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team participating in the Women's Asia Cup 2025:

GOALKEEPERS:

1. Bansari Solanki

2. Bichu Devi Kharibam

DEFENDERS:

3. Manisha Chauhan

4. Udita

5. Jyoti

6. Suman Devi Thoudam

7. Nikki Pradhan

8. Ishika Chaudhary

MIDFIELDERS:

9. Neha

10. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

11. Salima Tete

12. Sharmila Devi

13. Lalremsiami

14. Sunelita Toppo

FORWARDS:

15. Navneet Kaur

16. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal

17. Beauty Dungdung

18. Mumtaz Khan

19. Deepika

20. Sangita Kumari

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  2. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

  4. India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

  5. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  2. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  3. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

  5. US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

  4. Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

  5. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

  2. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

  3. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  4. Jaishankar Says India, Russia Should Tap Into ‘Full Potential Of Trade And Investment Ties’

  5. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

  2. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  3. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  4. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

  5. Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan