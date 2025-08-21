India Hockey Squad Announced For Women’s Asia Cup 2025 In Hangzhou; Salima Tete To Lead

Hockey India named a 20-member squad for the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou
Salima Tete will captain India for the Asia Cup 2025
The tournament winner will qualify directly for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026
Hockey India announced the 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team on Thursday, 21st August 2025, from New Delhi. The squad will compete in the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, held in Hangzhou, China, from 5th to 14th September.
This competition is crucial; its winner earns a direct qualification spot for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026. Salima Tete will captain the Indian team.
Here's all you need to know about the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 and the Indian women’s national team squad.
World Cup Qualification At Stake
The Women's Asia Cup 2025 carries substantial weight for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team. The winning nation secures a direct place at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026, marking it as a truly significant event in the international hockey calendar.
India finds itself drawn into Pool B, alongside Japan, Thailand, and Singapore. India opens its campaign on 5th September against Thailand. A fixture against Japan follows on 6th September. The team's final pool match, against Singapore, is on 8th September.
India’s Hockey Squad For Women’s Asia Cup 2025
Salima Tete captains the Indian Women’s Hockey Team. The 20-member squad – drawn from the 40-member core group selected last month –combines youth with seasoned experience.
Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam guard the goal as goalkeepers. Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, and Ishika Chaudhary form the defensive core.
The midfield boasts Neha, Captain Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke. The forward line showcases Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal.
India Coach Harendra Singh's Outlook
Indian Women’s Team Chief Coach Harendra Singh shared his thoughts on the selected squad. He stated, “We are excited about the squad we have selected for the Women’s Asia Cup in Hangzhou.”
He noted the group had undergone “rigorous training” and aimed to “strike the right balance between experienced campaigners and young talent.” Singh emphasised, “Our focus will be on playing an aggressive and disciplined brand of hockey.” He expressed confidence the team could “compete strongly against the best in Asia.”
Singh also commented on the competition's high stakes. He explained, “The Women’s Asia Cup is a prestigious continental championship and also a direct qualifying event for the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup.” Singh highlighted that the “winner earns an automatic berth” for the global tournament.
“Every match will test our composure, fitness, and tactical execution,” he remarked. “The players are motivated. We are confident of delivering performances that make India proud.”
Complete India Squad For Women's Asia Cup 2025
Here is the full 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team participating in the Women's Asia Cup 2025:
GOALKEEPERS:
1. Bansari Solanki
2. Bichu Devi Kharibam
DEFENDERS:
3. Manisha Chauhan
4. Udita
5. Jyoti
6. Suman Devi Thoudam
7. Nikki Pradhan
8. Ishika Chaudhary
MIDFIELDERS:
9. Neha
10. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke
11. Salima Tete
12. Sharmila Devi
13. Lalremsiami
14. Sunelita Toppo
FORWARDS:
15. Navneet Kaur
16. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal
17. Beauty Dungdung
18. Mumtaz Khan
19. Deepika
20. Sangita Kumari