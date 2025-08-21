Cameron Green Eyes Sheffield Shield Return To Bowling, Unsure Of No. 3 Role In Ashes

Cameron Green says his bowling return will come in Sheffield Shield to prepare for the Ashes.
The 26-year-old remains unsure of retaining the No. 3 batting role against England.
Australia’s selectors are considering top-order changes with a packed pre-Ashes schedule.
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has confirmed that his long-awaited bowling comeback is likely to happen in the Sheffield Shield rather than in the limited-overs series against India, as he continues his return from back surgery.
The 26-year-old, who has played as a specialist batter in recent months, admitted that while his progress has been encouraging, red-ball cricket remains the best platform for him to resume bowling.
"In the past, it's worked really well when I focused on Shield cricket. So I think that potentially might be the way to go down, especially with working my way back with bowling. Potentially get a few more overs over a few more days might be the best way to go about it," Green said in Mackay ahead of Australia’s second ODI against South Africa.
"I'm not quite certain on what match (I'll return to bowling), but I'm feeling really good, in a really good spot. It's exciting being back bowling at a reasonable intensity. It's been a long road back."
Uncertainty Over Batting Position
Green has featured at No. 3 in Australia’s last four Tests, filling the void as a batter-only while recovering from surgery. His returns have been steady, with scores of 26, 52, 46, and 42 – the latter two coming in difficult conditions in Kingston – but the Western Australian admitted his place in that role for the Ashes opener in Perth remains far from assured.
"You never know. I think there's certainly a lot of guys that can fill that role. I'm really proud that I was able to do a role up there. But, yeah, wait and see," he said.
If Green shifts down the order or returns to an all-rounder’s role, Australia’s top six could undergo changes. With Steven Smith and Travis Head locked in at four and five, Beau Webster’s position at six may come under pressure once Green resumes bowling.
Usman Khawaja looks certain to open, while Sam Konstas is vying with Jake Weatherald – who, according to chairman of selectors George Bailey, is "in the mix" – for the second opener’s slot. Marnus Labuschagne’s recent form also looms as a concern ahead of the Ashes.
Ashes Preparation The Priority
Green’s comeback will be built around three Sheffield Shield games for Western Australia in October, which he views as the ideal preparation for the Ashes opener in Perth on November 21.
Australia have a packed schedule against New Zealand and India in the lead-up, but Green is focused on using the domestic red-ball competition to get his bowling loads back to full capacity.
"It's exciting being back bowling at a reasonable intensity," Green added. "It's been a long road back."