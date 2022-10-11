Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ISL 2022-23: Kwame Karikari Stars As Chennaiyin FC Rally From Behind To Embarrass ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari first equalised in the 64th minute and then set up India international Rahim Ali for Chennaiyin FC in the 83rd minute against ATKMB.

Kwame Karikari is all smiles after Chennaiyin FC's win over ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL 2022-23.
Kwame Karikari is all smiles after Chennaiyin FC's win over ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL 2022-23. ISL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 9:36 am

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith's indiscretion and a poor defensive organization during counter-attack cost ATK Mohun Bagan dearly as Chennaiyin FC rallied from a goal down to beat hosts 2-1 in their opening Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 encounter between the two teams, in Kolkata on Monday. (More Football News)

It was Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari, who came in as a substitute in the second half and turned the match on its head, by first equalising in the 64th minute and then setting up India international Rahim Ali for the winner in the 83rd minute.

This was after Manvir Singh's powerful left-footer in the 27th minute gave the Mariners 1-0 lead.

Another defeat with a poor second half show will now increase the pressure on Mohun Bagan's coach Juan Ferrando, who is likely to get the boot anytime during the season as the team's performance under him has been simply put - below par.

However, Bagan started the match in a positive fashion as Manvir, who has fallen out of favour with national coach Igor Stimac, played a one-two with Dimitri Petratos before slotting it past Chennaiyin goalie Debjit Majumdar.

But in the second half, once Kwame was introduced, things changed rapidly for Chennnaiyin as there was more thrust in the attack. One such move in the 63rd minute saw Kwame within a striking distance of goal but goalie Kaith's rough challenge got Chennaiyin a deserving spot kick which the Ghanaian himself converted.

While Bagan did keep attacking, there was distinct lack of penetration in the attacking third but against the run-of-play, Chennaiyin hit on the counter.

Kwame got a loose ball down the wide and sprinted down before he kept a cut back for Rahim, whose deft right-footed placement found the left-corner of the net to give his team the decisive lead.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin FC Football Match Live

ISL 2022-23: Defending Champions Hyderabad FC Start Campaign With 3-3 Draw Against Mumbai City FC

Bagan had a chance during dying moments when substitute Liston Colaco's curling free-kick from the edge of the 18-yard box was brilliantly saved by a diving Debjit.

Tags

Sports Football ATK-Mohun Bagan Chennaiyin FC India Super League Kwame Karikari Vishal Kaith Manvir Singh Dimitri Petratos Liston Colaco
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read