BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi Political Liability After DMK Mouthpiece Criticism

Highlighting recent structural strains within the opposition alliance, the BJP spokesperson alleged that multiple INDIA bloc members have voiced serious reservations about working under Gandhi. PTI reported that Poonawalla pointed to escalating friction with several regional heavyweights, claiming that "old friends have now become new and real enemies." He added, “Be it the DMK and what they did to them in the Tamil Nadu elections, be it the TMC, the Left, Uddhav Sena or the RJD, all have expressed dissatisfaction.”