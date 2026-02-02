India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – Pakistan

Pakistan are drawn in Group A alongside India, the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia
The 2009 champions will be captained by Salman Ali Agha
Know all about India’s opponents Pakistan below
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played from February 7 to March 8, 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will compete in Group A, one of four groups in the expanded 20-team tournament. The Green Shirts, who have appeared in all nine previous editions, will be among the title contenders.
Country Profile
Pakistan is a cricket-mad nation with a rich history in the sport. The country came into existence in 1947 after being carved out of India following a bloody partition. Since then, Pakistan has experienced highs and lows, including the 1971 split of what later became Bangladesh. The South Asian nation has developed a heated rivalry with its neighbour India, both on and off the cricket field.
Best Finish
Pakistan’s best performance in the Men’s T20 World Cup came in 2009, when they lifted the trophy in England. They beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final. Pakistan have also progressed to the semi-finals three times, and were runners-up twice.
Group Details
Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside India, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia. All of Pakistan’s matches will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka, under the hybrid hosting model agreed between the BCCI and PCB.
Captain
Pakistan will be led by Salman Ali Agha, who continues as the side’s regular T20 captain.
Squad
Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan (vc), Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq.
Fixtures
Pakistan vs Netherlands – February 7, Colombo
Pakistan vs USA – February 10, Colombo
Pakistan vs India – February 15, Colombo
Pakistan vs Namibia – February 18, Colombo
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming
Fans in Pakistan can watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live on the following platforms:
Live Streaming: PTVFlix, Daraz, Jazz, ARY ZAP.
Live Telecast: PTV Sports, PTV National, A Sports.