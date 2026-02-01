India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – Netherlands

The Netherlands will compete in Group A with India, Pakistan, USA and Namibia
Scott Edwards continues as captain, having led in the previous three ICC T20 World Cups
Know all about India’s opponents Netherlands below
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played from February 7 to March 8, 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka across eight stadiums. The Netherlands have qualified for the 20-team event and will compete in Group A, marking the seventh appearance for the Flying Dutchmen.
Country Profile
The Netherlands is one of the best associate sides in world cricket. Fuelled by a strong South Africa-born contingent, including the legendary Ryan ten Doeschate, the Dutch have grown from strength to strength, standing as one of the top sides in Europe outside the British Isles.
Best Finish
The Netherlands have made it out of the group stage in Men’s T20 World Cups just twice, with their best finish coming in 2022, where they finished in eighth place among 16 teams.
Group Details
Captain
The Netherlands will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Scott Edwards. The 29-year-old, born in Tonga and brought up in Australia, led the Dutch side in the three previous editions.
Squad
Scott Edwards (c & wk), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.
Fixtures
Netherlands vs Pakistan – February 7, Colombo
Netherlands vs Namibia – February 10, Delhi
Netherlands vs USA – February 13, Chennai
Netherlands vs India – February 18, Ahmedabad
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming
The live-streaming and broadcast details for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in the Netherlands are yet to be revealed. Check this section later for updated details.