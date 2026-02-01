India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – Netherlands

India at ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know all about India’s opponent Netherlands, including country profile, fixtures, squad, captain and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India at ICC T20 World Cup 2026 know your opponents Netherlands
Netherlands players celebrate a wicket during the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup against South Africa on June 8, 2024. | Photo: X/T20WorldCup
  • The Netherlands will compete in Group A with India, Pakistan, USA and Namibia

  • Scott Edwards continues as captain, having led in the previous three ICC T20 World Cups

  • Know all about India’s opponents Netherlands below

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played from February 7 to March 8, 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka across eight stadiums. The Netherlands have qualified for the 20-team event and will compete in Group A, marking the seventh appearance for the Flying Dutchmen.

Country Profile

The Netherlands is one of the best associate sides in world cricket. Fuelled by a strong South Africa-born contingent, including the legendary Ryan ten Doeschate, the Dutch have grown from strength to strength, standing as one of the top sides in Europe outside the British Isles.

Best Finish

The Netherlands have made it out of the group stage in Men’s T20 World Cups just twice, with their best finish coming in 2022, where they finished in eighth place among 16 teams.

Group Details

In Group A, the Netherlands join India, Pakistan, the USA, and Namibia.

Captain

The Netherlands will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Scott Edwards. The 29-year-old, born in Tonga and brought up in Australia, led the Dutch side in the three previous editions.

Squad

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Fixtures

  • Netherlands vs Pakistan – February 7, Colombo

  • Netherlands vs Namibia – February 10, Delhi

  • Netherlands vs USA – February 13, Chennai

  • Netherlands vs India – February 18, Ahmedabad

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

The live-streaming and broadcast details for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in the Netherlands are yet to be revealed. Check this section later for updated details.

Published At:
