India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – USA

The USA are placed in Group A with India, Pakistan, the Netherlands and Namibia
Monank Patel chosen captain after a landmark Super Eight finish in 2024
Know all about India’s opponents USA below
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played from February 7 to March 8, 2026, with India and Sri Lanka co-hosting the tournament. The United States will compete in Group A of the expanded 20-team event, marking only their second appearance in the tournament as one of the surprise packages.
Country Profile
The United States is among the fastest-growing cricket nations, fuelled by a big South Asian and Caribbean diaspora. The launch of Major League Cricket has seen cricket become more popular in the North American country, which has historically been more keen on sports like American football, basketball, and baseball.
Best Finish
The USA announced themselves at their maiden Men’s T20 World Cup appearance in 2024, where they reached the Super Eight stage. They pulled off a massive upset against Pakistan during the tournament.
Group Details
Captain
The USA will be led by Monank Patel. The wicketkeeper-batter was born in Gujarat and moved to the United States in 2016.
Squad
Monank Patel (c & wk), Jessy Singh (vc), Andries Gous (wk), Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.
Fixtures
USA vs India – February 7, Mumbai
USA vs Netherlands – February 10, Colombo
USA vs Pakistan – February 13, Chennai
USA vs Namibia – February 15, Chennai
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming
Fans in the United States can follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 via:
Live Streaming: ESPN+.
Live Telecast: Willow TV.