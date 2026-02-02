India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – Namibia

India at ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know all about India’s opponent Namibia, including the country profile, fixtures, squad, captain, live streaming details, and much more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – Namibia Profile, Fixtures, More
Namibia in action against Afghanistan on October 4, 2025. | Photo: X/CricketNamibia1
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Namibia making their fourth appearance in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

  • Their best finish came in 2021, when they reached the Super 12 stage

  • Know all about India’s opponents Namibia below

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026. Namibia are among the associate nations to qualify for the 20-team tournament, marking their fourth appearance at this level. The Eagles will look to represent the African continent at the event alongside South Africa.

Country Profile

Namibia is located near the southwestern tip of Africa, just above South Africa. It’s one of the largest countries on the continent, but it is mostly covered by deserts and is sparsely populated. Despite its limited infrastructure, Namibia has steadily developed as a cricketing nation, with their athleticism attracting the support of neutral fans.

Best Finish

Namibia’s best performance at the tournament came during their debut in 2021. The Eagles reached the Super 12 stage, winning three of their eight games and finishing in 10th position among 16 teams. They had beaten the Netherlands, Ireland, and Scotland.

Group Details

For the upcoming edition, Namibia have been placed in Group A alongside India, the USA, the Netherlands, and Pakistan.

Captain

For the fourth time running, Namibia will be led at the Men’s T20 World Cup by all-rounder Gerhard Erasmus.

Squad

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo.

Related Content

Travelling reserve: Alexander Volschenk.

Fixtures

  • Namibia vs Netherlands – February 10, Delhi

  • Namibia vs India – February 12, Delhi

  • Namibia vs USA – February 15, Chennai

  • Namibia vs Pakistan – February 18, Colombo

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

Fans in Namibia can watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live on the following platforms:

  • Live Streaming: SuperSport app.

  • Live Telecast: SuperSport TV channels.

Published At:
