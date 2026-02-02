India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – Namibia

Namibia making their fourth appearance in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Their best finish came in 2021, when they reached the Super 12 stage
Know all about India’s opponents Namibia below
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026. Namibia are among the associate nations to qualify for the 20-team tournament, marking their fourth appearance at this level. The Eagles will look to represent the African continent at the event alongside South Africa.
Country Profile
Namibia is located near the southwestern tip of Africa, just above South Africa. It’s one of the largest countries on the continent, but it is mostly covered by deserts and is sparsely populated. Despite its limited infrastructure, Namibia has steadily developed as a cricketing nation, with their athleticism attracting the support of neutral fans.
Best Finish
Namibia’s best performance at the tournament came during their debut in 2021. The Eagles reached the Super 12 stage, winning three of their eight games and finishing in 10th position among 16 teams. They had beaten the Netherlands, Ireland, and Scotland.
Group Details
For the upcoming edition, Namibia have been placed in Group A alongside India, the USA, the Netherlands, and Pakistan.
Captain
For the fourth time running, Namibia will be led at the Men’s T20 World Cup by all-rounder Gerhard Erasmus.
Squad
Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo.
Travelling reserve: Alexander Volschenk.
Fixtures
Namibia vs Netherlands – February 10, Delhi
Namibia vs India – February 12, Delhi
Namibia vs USA – February 15, Chennai
Namibia vs Pakistan – February 18, Colombo
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming
Fans in Namibia can watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live on the following platforms:
Live Streaming: SuperSport app.
Live Telecast: SuperSport TV channels.