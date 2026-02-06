India A Vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: When, Where To Watch Ayush Baduni And Co In Action?

India A face Namibia in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match in Bengaluru on Friday
India A led by Ayush Badoni looking to continue good form after win against USA
Find out when and where to watch the India A vs Namibia match live
The India A cricket team continue their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up by taking on Namibia in Match 16 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru on Friday, February 6, 2026.
India A began their warm-up campaign with a comprehensive 38-run win against the United States of America. Narayan Jagadeesan scored 104 off 55 balls, while captain Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 60. A three-wicket spell from Ravi Bishnoi helped the Men in Blue defend their total of 238/3.
Namibia also had a winning start to their warm-ups, edging Scotland by six runs. The Eagles posted a total of 226/4, led by a brilliant opening partnership from Louren Steenkamp (51) and Jan Frylinck (88).
Interestingly, Tilak Varma – who was part of the India A side that took the field against the USA, will not be a part of the squad against Namibia. Tilak is a part of the senior India squad for the T20 World Cup.
India A vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Squads
India A: Priyansh Arya, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Ayush Badoni (c), Riyan Parag, Naman Dhir, Urvil Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Gurjapneet Singh, Manav Suthar.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Malan Kruger, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh.
India A vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Live Streaming
When and where is the India A vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match being played?
The India A vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be played on Friday, February 6, 2026. The match will start at 5:00 PM IST and will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru.
Where to watch the India A vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live?
The India A vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game.