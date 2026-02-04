Scotland Vs Namibia Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Frylinck Shines As Eagles Win By Six Runs

Scotland vs Namibia Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: Catch play-by-play updates for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match 7 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru, as Namibia beat Scotland by 6 runs on February 4, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Catch the highlights of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match 7 between Scotland and Namibia at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. Namibia sealed a nervy six-run win over Scotland in a high-scoring match. Opting to bat first, Namibia's innings was led by an fiery opening partnership between Louren Steenkemp (51) and Jan Frylinck (88). After their dismissal, Gerhard Erasmus (33*), JJ Smit (22), and Ruben Trumpelmann (25) added crucial runs to fire the Eagles to 226/4. Scotland's chase suffered an early setback as Michael Jones was dismissed for just six, but Brandon McMullen led with a valiant 96-run innings off 39 balls. However, his dismissal derailed the chase, with Richie Berrington's 46 not enough to reach the target as Scotland managed 220/5. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Scotland vs Namibia cricket match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: Hello!

Hello and welcome back! We’re live with the SCO vs NAM clash, stay tuned for all the action, updates, and key moments as they happen.

Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: Toss Update

Namibia have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Bruce, Finlay McCreath, Oliver Davidson, Zainullah Ihsan.

Namibi: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh.

Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: NAM 11/0 (1)

A good start from Namibia, with both batters opening their accounts with a boundary off Sharif. The Bengaluru pitch looks good for batting.

Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: NAM 79/0 (6)

Namibia have absolutely dominated the powerplay, with Steenkamp and Frylinck building up an unbeaten partnership. The batting pair are hitting boundaries for fun at the moment, with Scotland having no answer. The run rate is more than 12-an-over.

Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: NAM 147/2 (12)

Namibia's superb start finally comes to an end as Scotland dismiss both openers in the space of seven deliveries. First, Frylinck's herioc innings comes to an end as he is caught by Davidson off Greaves. He departs for a 44-ball 88. Steenkarmp, who reaches his half-century with a boundary, is caught by Sharif off Ihsan's ball. Erasmus and Smit at the crease now.

Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: NAM 186/2 (16)

After a slow-ish start, Erasmus and Smit have started hitting the big shots. Smit ups the ante with a six and a four, getting 13 runs off the over from Davidson. The Namibia skipper follows suite, hitting Greaves for a boundary and maximum for 12 runs. The run rate remains near 12.

Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: NAM 226/4 (20)

Brilliant batting at the end from Trumpelmann and Erasmus, with 36 runs coming in the last three overs. Namibia have reached a massive first-innings total after chosing to bat first. Big ask from Scotland in the chase.

Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: SCO 12/1 (2)

A couple of boundaries got Watt and Jones off the mark for Scotland, but Heingo had the last laugh as he gets the scalp of Jones. The Scottish opener is caught by Myburgh and departs for six, and Namibia have an early breakthrough.

Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: SCO 66/1 (6)

It's the end of the powerplay, and what an innings it has been from McMullen. The Scottish batter has helped his side overcome the early setback, hitting four boundaries and four sixes. He is currently batting at 46 off 16, nearing a blistering half-century.

Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: SCO 104/2 (9)

With McMullen's onslaught continuing at the other end – he is batting at 63 off just 23 balls – Namibia get a breakthrough as Scholtz gets the wicket of Watt. He departs for a well-made 33, and Berrington is the new batter.

Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: SCO 167/3 (15)

A couple of tight overs from Smit upped the pressure on the Scotland batters, and McMullen throws away his wicket, holing out to Trumpelmann off skipper Erasmus' delivery. It was a magnificent innings from him, departing at 95 off 39 balls. It's up to Bruce and Berrington to carry this chase now, with 60 needed off 30 balls.

Scotland vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warmup Match: SCO 220/5 (20)

What a nail-biting finish to the match!! Bruce and Berrington seemed settled enough to lead Scotland over the line, but Heingo got the breakthrough to send the former back to the dugout for 20. Smit dismisses Berrington in the final over for 46 off 26, and Davidson and Cross can't hit the big shots in the final four balls. Namibia win by six runs.

