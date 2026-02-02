India A Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Tilak Varma Aces Fitness Test In 38-Run Victory

Tilak Varma proved his match fitness with a 24-ball 38, a fine running catch and a wicket as well in the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India A and USA. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Tilak Varma proved his match fitness with a 24-ball 38, a fine running catch and a wicket as well in the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India A and USA. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki