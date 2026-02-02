India A Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Tilak Varma Aces Fitness Test In 38-Run Victory

India A posted 238-run total, riding N Jagadeesan's 49-ball hundred
USA bowled out for 200 in 19.4 overs
Tilak Varma made a successful comeback after testicular surgery
India A defeated the United States of America by 38 runs in the third warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday (February 2, 2026). The game saw Tilak Varma ticking all the boxes with an all-round show on his return to competitive cricket after a lower abdominal surgery.
Batting first, India A posted a huge 238-run total with Narayan Jagadeesan smashing a 49-ball hundred and captain Ayush Badoni finishing unbeaten on 60 off 26 balls. In response, the United States could only muster 200 all out in 19.4 overs.
And in a major relief for the India senior team, Varma proved his match fitness with a 24-ball 38, a fine running catch and a wicket as well. As Tilak passed his fitness test with flying colours and will get back his No. 3 slot, it might be curtains for Sanju Samson, who has endured five consecutive failures and might have to make way for Ishan Kishan.
While India A will next take the field against Namibia in Bengaluru on February 6 in the last warm-up fixture before the tournament, India's main squad plays its solitary tune-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4.
India A Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update
The United States of America won the coin toss and elected to field first against India A at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
India A vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Playing XIs
As it was a just a warm-up match and not an official one, both teams could use their entire squads for both batting and bowling throughout the match. However, only 11 batters from the 15-member squad could bat in an innings and bowling teams could use as many options as they have in the entire squad.
IND A vs USA, 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Squads
India A: Ayush Badoni (C), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N Jagadeesan (WK), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (WK), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav
USA: Monank Patel (capt), Jasdeep Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthy, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane