India A Vs USA Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: IND A Ease To 38-Run Win; Tilak Shows Off Fitness

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Hi There!
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the warm-up match between India A and the USA being played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on February 2, 2026. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Squads!
India A: N Jagadeesan(w), Priyansh Arya, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ayush Badoni(c), Riyan Parag, Urvil Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Gurjapneet Singh, Manav Suthar
United States of America: Andries Gous, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(w/c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Streaming Details
The 2nd warm-up match between India A and USA is scheduled to stream live on Jio Hotstar app and website but however, there is no official confirmation from the broadcaster itself. So stay tuned with us for the live score and updates and keep checking the website once the match starts.
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss Update!
The United States of America have won the coin toss and elected to field first against India A.
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Playing XI, Fielding XI
As it is a just a warm-up match and not an official match, both teams can use their entire squad for both batting and bowling throughout the match. However, only 11 batters can bat in an innings which can be anyone from the 15-member squad and bowling teams can use as many options as they have in the entire squad.
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: IND Innings Underway!
India A innings has started in Navi Mumbai and both openers - Priyansh Arya and N Jagadeeshan have provided a decent start to their team on the bowling of Saurabh Netravalkar.
IND A 6/0 (1)
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Tilak Varma Comes To Bat!
Priyansh Arya's blazing 28 off 13 balls was shortened by Jessy Singh by getting him caught at the deep square leg boundary. Tilak Varma joins Jagadeeshan at No.3, who's batting comfortably on 23 not out.
IND A 53/1 (5)
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: IND A On Charge
India A are all over USA bowlers in Navi Mumbai. N Jagadeesan (57*) have taken apart the bowling, who is being well complemented by Tilak Varma (28*). Both of them have forged a quick-fire stand of 71-runs for the 2nd wicket.
IND A 114/1 (10)
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Jagadeesan Nears Ton
Tilak Varma falls for a well-made 38 off 24 to Shubham Ranjane, but that brings captain Ayush Badoni to the crease, who gets into the act soon. Meanwhile, Narayan Jagadeesan (99 not out) is on a rampage, getting to within one run of a superb hundred. The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper making quite a statement.
IND A 170/2 (15)
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Innings Update
Jagadeesan smashes a 49-ball hundred before departing for 104 runs off 55 balls. Badoni, meanwhile, stays unbeaten on 60 off 26 balls as India A finish with a mammoth 238-run total. This would take some chasing from the United States. As for the hosts, most boxes have been ticked in the batting section, including Tilak Varma's fitness.
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: United States Innings Begins
Khaleel Ahmed and Mayank Yadav, who is making a comeback from injury, take the new ball for India. Andries Gous (20 not out off 10) is off to a flier for USA and alongside him is Monank Patel (2 not out off 2).
USA 24/0 (2)
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Overs 3-8
Ravi Bishnoi castles USA skipper Monank Patel for 10 with a trademark delivery that skids through and into the right-hander. Khaleel Ahmed then gets rid of Saiteja Mukkamalla for a three-ball duck, Tilak Varma taking a fine running catch to once again show off his return to fitness. Andries Gous, meanwhile, continues to battle on for the United States.
USA 59/2 (8)
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Overs 9-15
Tilak Varma now gets a wicket too! The southpaw is leaving no stone unturned to show he is ready to play the tournament proper, as he has dangerman Andries Gous caught by Naman Dhir. The asking run rate is now 20, and the game is beyond USA's reach. It's all about getting sufficient match practice now for both sets of players.
USA 139/4 (15)
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Match Result
The wickets keep tumbling as India A bowl USA out for 200 runs in 19.4 overs. Ravi Bishnoi finishes with three wickets, and though the hosts register a 38-run win, the United States can be happy with the fight they put up to get to a creditable response.
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: When Is Next IND Match?
While India A will next take the field against Namibia in Bengaluru on February 6 in the last warm-up fixture before the tournament, India's main squad plays its solitary tune-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4. We will return with live updates from that game. Until then, goodbye!