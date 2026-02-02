India A Vs USA Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: IND A Ease To 38-Run Win; Tilak Shows Off Fitness

India A Vs USA Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Check out the key updates from the tune-up fixture at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on February 2, as it happened

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match
Tilak Varma took a fine running catch to demonstrate his match fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup. Photo: File
India A defeated USA by 38 runs in the third warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on February 2, 2026. Batting first, India A posted a massive 238-run total with Narayan Jagadeesan smashing a 49-ball hundred and Ayush Badoni finishing unbeaten on 60 off 26 balls. In response, the United States could only muster 200 all out in 19.4 overs. In a relief for the India senior team, Tilak Varma proved his match fitness with a 24-ball 38, a fine running catch and a wicket as well. Catch the highlights and key updates from the match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Hi There!

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the warm-up match between India A and the USA being played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on February 2, 2026. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Squads!

India A: N Jagadeesan(w), Priyansh Arya, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ayush Badoni(c), Riyan Parag, Urvil Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Gurjapneet Singh, Manav Suthar

United States of America: Andries Gous, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(w/c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Streaming Details

The 2nd warm-up match between India A and USA is scheduled to stream live on Jio Hotstar app and website but however, there is no official confirmation from the broadcaster itself. So stay tuned with us for the live score and updates and keep checking the website once the match starts.

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss Update!

The United States of America have won the coin toss and elected to field first against India A.

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Playing XI, Fielding XI

As it is a just a warm-up match and not an official match, both teams can use their entire squad for both batting and bowling throughout the match. However, only 11 batters can bat in an innings which can be anyone from the 15-member squad and bowling teams can use as many options as they have in the entire squad.

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: IND Innings Underway!

India A innings has started in Navi Mumbai and both openers - Priyansh Arya and N Jagadeeshan have provided a decent start to their team on the bowling of Saurabh Netravalkar.

IND A 6/0 (1)

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Tilak Varma Comes To Bat!

Priyansh Arya's blazing 28 off 13 balls was shortened by Jessy Singh by getting him caught at the deep square leg boundary. Tilak Varma joins Jagadeeshan at No.3, who's batting comfortably on 23 not out.

IND A 53/1 (5)

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: IND A On Charge

India A are all over USA bowlers in Navi Mumbai. N Jagadeesan (57*) have taken apart the bowling, who is being well complemented by Tilak Varma (28*). Both of them have forged a quick-fire stand of 71-runs for the 2nd wicket.

IND A 114/1 (10)

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Jagadeesan Nears Ton

Tilak Varma falls for a well-made 38 off 24 to Shubham Ranjane, but that brings captain Ayush Badoni to the crease, who gets into the act soon. Meanwhile, Narayan Jagadeesan (99 not out) is on a rampage, getting to within one run of a superb hundred. The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper making quite a statement.

IND A 170/2 (15)

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Innings Update

Jagadeesan smashes a 49-ball hundred before departing for 104 runs off 55 balls. Badoni, meanwhile, stays unbeaten on 60 off 26 balls as India A finish with a mammoth 238-run total. This would take some chasing from the United States. As for the hosts, most boxes have been ticked in the batting section, including Tilak Varma's fitness.

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: United States Innings Begins

Khaleel Ahmed and Mayank Yadav, who is making a comeback from injury, take the new ball for India. Andries Gous (20 not out off 10) is off to a flier for USA and alongside him is Monank Patel (2 not out off 2).

USA 24/0 (2)

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Overs 3-8

Ravi Bishnoi castles USA skipper Monank Patel for 10 with a trademark delivery that skids through and into the right-hander. Khaleel Ahmed then gets rid of Saiteja Mukkamalla for a three-ball duck, Tilak Varma taking a fine running catch to once again show off his return to fitness. Andries Gous, meanwhile, continues to battle on for the United States.

USA 59/2 (8)

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Overs 9-15

Tilak Varma now gets a wicket too! The southpaw is leaving no stone unturned to show he is ready to play the tournament proper, as he has dangerman Andries Gous caught by Naman Dhir. The asking run rate is now 20, and the game is beyond USA's reach. It's all about getting sufficient match practice now for both sets of players.

USA 139/4 (15)

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Match Result 

The wickets keep tumbling as India A bowl USA out for 200 runs in 19.4 overs. Ravi Bishnoi finishes with three wickets, and though the hosts register a 38-run win, the United States can be happy with the fight they put up to get to a creditable response.

India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: When Is Next IND Match?

While India A will next take the field against Namibia in Bengaluru on February 6 in the last warm-up fixture before the tournament, India's main squad plays its solitary tune-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4. We will return with live updates from that game. Until then, goodbye!

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Sri Lanka Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

  2. Narayan Jagadeesan Smashes 49-Ball Hundred For India A Against USA In T20 World Cup Warm-Up Clash

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: From BCCI To Politicians - Pakistan's Boycott Row Garners Strong Reactions Within India

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: No India Vs Pakistan Encounter Could Lead To Losses Of 250 Million US Dollars - Report

  5. Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag To Ayush Badoni - Check Out India A's Full Squad For World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  3. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  4. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

  5. Pakistan Boycotts India Match In ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Faces Possible ICC Sanctions

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  2. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  3. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  4. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  5. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

World News

  1. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  2. Elon Musk Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein After Files Show Email Exchanges

  3. Russia Sees ‘Visible’ Military Victory in Ukraine: Medvedev

  4. Georgia Police Officer Killed, Colleague Seriously Wounded In Hotel Room Shooting

  5. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes