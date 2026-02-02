Narayan Jagadeesan Smashes 49-Ball Hundred For India A Against USA In T20 World Cup Warm-Up Clash

Narayan Jagadeesan hits 49-ball hundred for India A
Captain Ayush Badoni complements with unbeaten 60 to take hosts to 238-run total
Jagadeesan next in line after Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan for wicketkeeping slot
Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan blazed away to a 49-ball hundred for India A, facing the United States in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match in Navi Mumbai on Monday (February 2). His knock once again demonstrated India's embarrassment of riches in limited-overs batting.
Jagadeesan smashed 11 fours and five sixes before departing for a fabulous 104 runs off 55 balls. His innings, followed by captain Ayush Badoni's unbeaten 60 off 26 balls, powered India A to a massive 238-run total in 20 overs.
Jagadeesan is renowned for his prolific performances in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut in 2016 for Tamil Nadu and quickly established himself as a consistent performer.
Notably, he holds the record for the highest individual score in List A cricket, having scored 277 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match. He is also the first player to hit five consecutive centuries in men’s List A matches.
Jagadeesan has also featured in the Indian Premier League, representing Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. After Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, who are both part of India's main squad for the T20 World Cup, he is another explosive wicketkeeper-batter option for India.
India A Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Playing XIs
As it is a warm-up match and not an official one, both teams can use their entire squad for both batting and bowling throughout the game. However, only 11 batters can bat in an innings, which can be anyone from the 15-member squad, and bowling teams can use as many options as they have in the entire squad.