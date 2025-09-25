Narayan Jagadeesan: Tamil Nadu's Emerging Wicketkeeping Talent In India Test Squad

India announced the squad for the two-Test series against West Indies at home early October
N Jagadeesan has been named the back-up wicket-keeper with Rishabh Pant sidelined
Jagadeesan had also travelled to England as the replacement for Pant
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the Indian Test squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, scheduled for October 2025. Most names were as expected and have been in and around the team for some time. Narayan Jagadeesan of Tamil Nadu is a relatively new name who is in the squad as a back-up wicket-keeper.
Who is N Jagadeesan?
Narayan Jagadeesan, a 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Tamil Nadu, has earned a place in India's Test squad for the West Indies series. Jagadeesan is renowned for his prolific performances in domestic cricket.
He made his first-class debut in 2016 for Tamil Nadu and quickly established himself as a consistent performer. Notably, he holds the record for the highest individual score in List A cricket, having scored 277 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match. He is also the first player to hit five consecutive centuries in men’s List A matches.
Jagadeesan has also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Across the 2020, 2022, and 2023 IPL seasons, he scored 162 runs in 13 matches.
Jagadeesan had linked up with the India squad after Pant's injury in England as a replacement and stayed with the team for the final Test.
His selection for the Test squad highlights India's ongoing search for depth and reliability in the wicketkeeping department, especially with Rishabh Pant still sidelined due to injury and Dhruv Jurel yet to fully establish himself at the international level.
Rishabh Pant Injury Update
Pant sustained a metatarsal fracture in his right foot during the fourth Test against England at Manchester on July 24, when a Chris Woakes delivery struck his boot during an attempted reverse sweep, causing immediate swelling, visible bleeding, and forcing him to leave the field in a medical vehicle while clutching his injured leg.
Despite the severity of the injury, Pant remarkably returned the next day with his foot fully strapped, completing a gritty half-century with 54 runs before being ruled out of the remainder of the series and the Asia Cup 2025 starting September 9, where India faces Pakistan, UAE, and Oman.
Earlier, in late July, the BCCI Medical Team confirmed a six-week recovery timeline, with Pant initially staying in England for treatment before returning to India in early September to consult specialist doctors in Mumbai about his rehabilitation progress.
Pant has been actively documenting his recovery on social media, sharing an Instagram post with a photo of his bandaged foot captioned 'How many more days in this,' while also posting lighthearted videos of himself baking pizzas during rehabilitation, indicating his determination to return for the West Indies series despite having previously overcome a near-fatal accident in 2022 that kept him out of cricket for over a year.
India Squad for West Indies Tests
The matches will be held in Ahmedabad from October 2 to 6 and in Delhi from October 10 to 14. Shubman Gill, who has been in impressive form, will captain the side, while Ravindra Jadeja, an experienced allrounder, has been appointed as vice-captain in the continued absence of Rishabh Pant, who is still recovering from injury.
India's full squad features a blend of experienced and emerging players. The batters include Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, and Devdutt Padikkal.
The wicketkeeping responsibilities will be shared between Dhruv Jurel and Narayan Jagadeesan. The allrounders named are Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
The bowling attack comprises Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav, providing a balanced mix of pace and spin options for the home series.