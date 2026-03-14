PCB Breaks Silence On PKR 50 Lakh Fine Rumours After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

PCB denies reports of PKR 50 lakh fine on Pakistan players after their T20 World Cup 2026 exit, while Ahmed Shehzad’s viral reaction adds to the debate

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, and teammate Usman Tariq leave the field after Pakistan lost their T20 World Cup cricket against India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PCB denied reports that Pakistan players would be fined PKR 50 lakh after their T20 World Cup 2026 exit

  • Pakistan crashed out in the Super 8 stage under Salman Ali Agha after a heavy defeat to India

  • Ahmed Shehzad offered to personally pay the alleged fine if it helped improve Pakistan cricket

Pakistan’s disappointing campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 triggered a fresh wave of criticism and speculation surrounding the national team. Soon after their elimination, several reports circulating in Pakistan’s media claimed that every player in the squad would be slapped with a hefty fine for the poor performance during the tournament.

The speculation intensified because Pakistan once again failed to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament. Led by Salman Ali Agha, the team was eliminated in the Super 8 phase, marking the second consecutive T20 World Cup where they couldn’t reach the semifinals.

Their most painful defeat came against arch-rivals India, where Pakistan were bowled out for just 114 while chasing and eventually lost the match by 61 runs.

PCB clears the air on fine rumours

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now dismissed the reports claiming that players were being fined PKR 50 lakh each. The board clarified that no such decision had been made and described the entire episode as speculation that spread through social media and unverified reports.

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PCB spokesperson Amir Mir strongly rejected the claims and insisted that there was never any proposal to penalize players financially. “No such decision was ever taken by the PCB. It was all social media gossip. There is no such precedence or provision,” Mir said while addressing the rumours that had gathered momentum after Pakistan’s exit from the tournament.

According to Mir, the board had not discussed any disciplinary action of that nature, and the claims were baseless from the start. The clarification effectively ended the speculation that had dominated cricket discussions in Pakistan over the past few days.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday denied the imposition of fines on members of its T20 World Cup squad for not reaching the semifinals of the tournament.

Ahmed Shehzad’s unexpected reaction

Before the PCB issued its clarification, the alleged fine had already triggered strong reactions from former cricketers. One of the most notable responses came from Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad, who surprisingly offered to pay the supposed fine himself if it genuinely helped improve Pakistan cricket.

“Mein de deta hoon 50 lakh fine. Agar mulk theek ho raha hai ya cricket theek ho rahi hai khuda ki kasam, mein de deta hoon. Saare players ki jagah mein de deta hoon. Jitno ko bhi fine karna hai – mein de deta hoon (I'll pay the PKR 50-lakh fine. If the country is improving or cricket is getting better because of it, I swear to God, I'll pay it. I'll pay on behalf of all the players. Fine whoever you want – I'll pay it.),” Shehzad had said on Haarna Mana Hai.

His comments quickly went viral on social media and added another layer to the debate surrounding Pakistan’s World Cup campaign.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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