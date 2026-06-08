Sarfaraz, Masood May Face Axe As PCB Reviews Red-Ball Setup - Report

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:

After a 0-2 whitewash against Bangladesh in Tests, PCB is contemplating sacking head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and captain Shan Masood from their positions and bring in Younis Khan and Mohammed Hafeez into Pakistan cricket setup

Sarfaraz, Masood to be replaced by PCB - report
Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling sacking head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and captain Shan Masood from their positions after a 0-2 loss to Bangladesh. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Summary of this article

  • PCB is mulling to remove head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and captain Shan Masood after Bangladesh debacle

  • Pakistan lost to 0-2 to Bangladesh in a recently concluded Test series

  • PCB already had preliminary talks with Younis Khan and Mohammed Hafeez to bring them into Pakistan cricket setup

After the recent 0-2 drubbing at the hands of Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling to sack the Test team’s head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and captain Shan Masood.

The PCB sources informed that the board was in talks with former players Younis Khan and Muhammad Hafeez, asking them to take up some key posts with the national team.

“I can confirm that Younis Khan and Muhammad Hafeez have both had talks with PCB officials about joining the board in key positions. But things have yet to be finalised,” the source said.

He said advisors of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi suggested a revamp in the Pakistan Test squad set-up after the defeat against Bangladesh.

“There is a proposal to remove Sarfaraz as head coach and hand him back the responsibility of managing the national under-19 and A sides,” the source said.

He said Sarfaraz could only face the sack once the board was able to reach an agreement with former captain Younis, who in the past had kept some strict conditions for accepting any post.

Related Content
Shan Masood scored 170 runs in the recently concluded Pakistan vs South Africa Test series. - AP
SA vs PAK 2nd Test Day 3: Pakistan's Shan Masood (c) and Pakistan's Babar Azam run between the wickets - | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi meets BCB officials in Dhaka to gain support to counter The Big Three in ICC. - Photo: X | Farid Khan
Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes Pakistan's head coach in Test, replaces Azhar Mahmood - File

The source said the board was certainly looking at replacing Shan Masood as Test captain although he had asked for more time to lead the team in the coming away series against West Indies and England.

Hafeez, he said, was being considered to step in as chief selector and also head the international cricket department but only initial talks had been held between him and the board officials.

“In Hafeez’s case, there is a feeling that since the former player has been pretty critical about the team and board in media roping him in might create an impression that he has been offered a position to stop his criticism,” the source added.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories