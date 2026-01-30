ICC T20 World Cup 2026: USA Announce 15-Member Squad; Gujarat-Born Monank Patel To Captain

USA announced 15-member squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka
Gujarat-born Monank Patel to lead USA again
Placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Namibia, and the Netherlands
The United States on Friday announced their 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7. 10 of the 15 players who played in the last edition were retained, once again led by Gujarat-born Monank Patel.
The USA will open their World Cup campaign against co-hosts and defending champions India in Mumbai. They had beaten full-member Pakistan at the previous T20 World Cup and advanced to the Super Eight stage.
ICC, USOPC Oversee Team Selection
The International Cricket Council had suspended USA Cricket on September 23 last year for serious breaches of ICC Membership Criteria.
As a result, the squad was finalised under a “new selection process” developed in partnership with the ICC and the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to ensure transparent and merit-based selection.
“All Members of the selection panel submitted Conflict of Interest forms to the USOPC ahead of the meeting, and the selection meeting was observed by a USOPC-appointed Compliance Officer to ensure adherence to the Cricket Selection Procedures,” the official release stated.
Group A Challenge For USA
The USA are placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Namibia, and the Netherlands. In preparation, the squad has spent several weeks training in Sri Lanka, focusing on skill development, game awareness and team bonding.
“We hit every target, and that’s a testament to the players’ dedication and hard work,” head coach Pubudu Dassanayake said. “The World Cup squad is strong, balanced, and ready to dominate in every department.”
USA Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh (vc), Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.
(With PTI Inputs)