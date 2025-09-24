ICC Suspends USA Cricket With Immediate Effect Due To Breach Of Obligations

ICC suspends USA Cricket due to governance failures
USAC must reform for reinstatement amid ongoing participation
USA teams will play in ICC events, including Los Angeles 208 Olympics
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended USA Cricket (USAC) with immediate effect, citing the organisation's repeated breaches of its obligations under the ICC Constitution.
The ICC Board made this decision on September 23, citing multiple constitutional breaches. Despite the suspension, USAC national teams will still participate in ICC events, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
ICC Highlights USAC's Breaches
In a statement announcing the suspension, ICC highlighted USAC's failure to implement a functional governance structure and its lack of progress in obtaining National Governing Body status from the USOPC. The body's actions caused "reputational damage" to cricket in the US and worldwide.
The ICC had previously put USAC on notice at its 2024 Annual General Meeting for not complying with membership criteria. A roadmap, issued in July 2025, directed USAC to hold free and fair elections and implement governance reforms.
USAC's termination of its 50-year agreement with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) also raised concerns. Disputes over unpaid dues, unfulfilled infrastructure promises, and governance interference were a concern for the ICC Board.
US Teams To Continue Playing Cricket
Even though the board remains suspended, USAC's national teams will be eligible for ICC events, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. During the suspension, the ICC or its appointed representatives will temporarily manage national sides. This ensures performance programmes continue and player development remains supported.
The ICC has formed a Normalisation Committee, with management support, to outline the reforms needed for reinstatement. These reforms involve demonstrable changes in governance and operations, along with compliance with constitutional obligations.
Despite internal challenges, US teams will continue their preparations for upcoming competitions, including the flagship LA28, which the United States will host.