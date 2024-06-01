Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah Reveals His Mantra While Guiding Young Indian Pacers: 'I Don't Try To...'

Since his debut, Bumrah has been India's best bowler across formats and his unmatched skills have increased his stature as a fast bowler in the team

X/@jaspritbumrah93
Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: X/@jaspritbumrah93
info_icon

Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead Indian pace attack once again in the T20 World Cup 2024 taking place in the US and the West Indies. (More Cricket News)

Since his debut, Bumrah has been India's best bowler across formats and his unmatched skills have increased his stature as a fast bowler in the team. For the younger Indian fast bowling lot, the Gujarat pacer is a mentor who guides them with his experience and skill.

What is Bumrah's mantra when guiding young fast bowlers?

Arshdeep Singh celebrating a wicket - AP
T20 World Cup: RP Singh Opens Up On India's Bowling Combination; Picks Arshdeep Over Siraj

BY PTI

Talking to ICC's official website for the T20 World Cup, the Indian fast bowling spearhead revealed that he never tries to "over-teach" the younger lot and steps in to help only when asked, to avoid burdening them with information.

"You don't try to over-teach. That is something that I have learned," Bumrah told the ICC's official website for the T20 World Cup.

"Because whenever people need help, I let them have their own questions... Because you don't want to give too much information," he said.

"It's not like they have just been lucky and they land here. So that is what I try to do. I do pass on certain information that I have gained over from my experience," he said.

"But I don't try to burden them with (over) information. Because that is a part of the journey as well. That you have to find your own ways and solutions," he added.

Bumrah, who missed the last T20 World Cup due to back issues, is back to lead the Indian bowling attack in the tournament. The two other pacers in the side, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj, both have shown they can wreak batting line-ups on their day but struggled with consistency.

Mohammed Siraj will be another key pace bowler to play for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. - AP/File
T20 World Cup: Can Arshdeep, Siraj Ace The Acid Test In Americas?

BY PTI

Since his comeback from back injury, Bumrah has been better than ever before. His performance in IPL 2024 was exemplary. In a tournament where 200 was being breached for fun, the Mumbai Indians pacer ended up with an economy below 6.5. With 20 wickets, he was also third in the race of Purple Cap.

India will hope for another ground-breaking performance from their pace spearhead to help them win their first ICC trophy in more than a decade.

