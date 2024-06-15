Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Spinner Mujeeb Rahman Ruled Out Due To Injury, Who Replaces Him?

The 23-year-old Mujeeb, who has injured his right index finger, has played only one of Afghanistan's three games in the tournament so far, at Gros Islet in the opening fixture against Uganda

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, right, celebrates after his team beat Uganda for 125 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a finger injury with batter Hazratullah Zazai replacing him in the Afghanistan squad. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The 23-year-old Mujeeb, who has injured his right index finger, has played only one of Afghanistan's three games in the tournament so far, at Gros Islet in the opening fixture against Uganda. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 has approved Hazratullah Zazai as a replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman in the Afghanistan squad," the ICC said in a media release.

Afghanistan, who have already qualified for the Super Eight round, will play their final group match against the tournament co-hosts West Indies.

The big-hitting Zazai, who has played 43 T20Is, is not a like-for-like replacement for Mujeeb. However, the Afghans have 19-year-old left-arm spinner Noor Ahmed in the squad, who is likely to fill the void left by Mujeeb.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

