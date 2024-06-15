T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Spinner Mujeeb Rahman Ruled Out Due To Injury, Who Replaces Him?

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, right, celebrates after his team beat Uganda for 125 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, right, celebrates after his team beat Uganda for 125 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)