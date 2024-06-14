Cricket

AFG Vs PNG: Afghanistan Strom Into T20 World Cup Super 8s, New Zealand End Run - Data Brief

Rashid Khan's side claimed a third successive win to maintain their perfect start in Group C, which they top ahead of co-hosts West Indies with a superior net run-rate

Nabi and Gulbadin had an unbroken stand of 46
Afghanistan booked their place in the T20 World Cup Super 8s with a seven-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea, while eliminating New Zealand from the competition. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Afghanistan chose to bowl and made a fast start in San Fernando, dismissing captain Assad Vala, Lega Siaka and Sese Bau within four balls to leave the Barramundis at 12-3 early in the third over.

Wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga top-scored with 27, before they were bowled out for 95.

Gulbadin Naib celebrates after hitting the winning six for Afghanistan against Papua New Guinea in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Trinidad on June 14. - Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
Their opponents were also steady out of the blocks, having been reduced to 22-2 inside the third over.

However, Gulbadin Naib's unbeaten 49 from 36 balls - featuring four fours and two sixes - steadied the ship, while his unbroken stand of 46 with Mohammed Nabi helped get Afghanistan comfortably over the line.

Data Debrief: Farooqi leads the charge to condemn Black Caps to early exit

Fazalhaq Farooqi (3-16) led from Afghanistan's field again, with the tournament's leading wicket taker increasing his tally to 12 from three innings.

The side note to their victory was the sealing of New Zealand's fate with a match to spare.

Runners-up in 2021 and semi-finalists in the last three tournaments, it is the first time the Black Caps have failed to advance beyond the first group stage at the T20 World Cup.

