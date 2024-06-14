Weather Forecast
No rain is predicted, though partly cloudy conditions are expected to prevail in Tarouba. The weather will be pleasant, with temperatures likely to be in the late 20s (degree Celsius).
Head-To-Head Record
Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea have met each other just once before in T20Is, back in 2015, with the former winning that match by six wickets.
Squads
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.
Welcome to our live coverage of match 29 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad (West Indies) on Friday, June 14. A victory today will guarantee Afghanistan a place in the Super 8s, and also knock New Zealand out of the competition. Standing in Rashid Khan and Co's way are a spirited PNG, who lost their first two games but not before giving West Indies and Uganda a run for their money. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs PNG match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)