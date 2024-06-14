Welcome to our live coverage of match 29 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad (West Indies) on Friday, June 14. A victory today will guarantee Afghanistan a place in the Super 8s, and also knock New Zealand out of the competition. Standing in Rashid Khan and Co's way are a spirited PNG, who lost their first two games but not before giving West Indies and Uganda a run for their money. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs PNG match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)