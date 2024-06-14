Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Super 8s In Sight For Rashid Khan & Co

The 29th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 pits Afghanistan against Papua New Guinea in Tarouba, Trinidad on Friday, June 14. A victory today will guarantee Afghanistan a place in the Super 8s, and also knock New Zealand out of the competition. Standing in Rashid Khan and Co's way are a spirited PNG, who lost their first two games but not before giving West Indies and Uganda a run for their money. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs PNG match, right here

B
13 June 2024
13 June 2024
Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs in their previous T20 World Cup 2024 match. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Weather Forecast

No rain is predicted, though partly cloudy conditions are expected to prevail in Tarouba. The weather will be pleasant, with temperatures likely to be in the late 20s (degree Celsius).

Head-To-Head Record

Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea have met each other just once before in T20Is, back in 2015, with the former winning that match by six wickets.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 29

A victory today will guarantee Afghanistan a place in the Super 8s, and also knock New Zealand out of the competition. Standing in Rashid Khan and Co's way are a spirited PNG, who lost their first two games but not before giving West Indies and Uganda a run for their money.

