Afghanistan Vs Canada LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: CAN Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Afghanistan Vs Canada LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the live streaming details, toss update, weather and playing XIs of match 39 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 19, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Afghanistan Vs Canada LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026
Canada have win the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 19, 2026 | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Canada have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan

  • Both teams are already knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026

  • There is no forecast rain in this match

Afghanistan will play their last group match of the T20 World Cup against Canada at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai on February 19, 2026.

Afghanistan, which reached the semi-finals of last year's edition of the competition weren't able to qualify this time around. They have won one and lost two of the three matches played so far, which includes the double super over against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Their campaign have been a mix of unfortunate luck and some bad on-field calls leading to their early ouster from the tournament.

On the other hand, Canada have shown flashes of brilliance on the field, including a century from the 19-year-old Yuvraj Samra against New Zealand. However, the result haven't been in their favour, which is why they're loitering at the last spot in the points table of Group D.

Afghanistan Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

The weather in Chennai remains largely decent for a game of cricket, and since it's a 7 PM start, it'll be a little cooler than it is during the daytime. There is no forecast of rain during the match, and the temperature is expected to hover around 25-28 degrees Celsius.

The level of humidity will be on the higher side and could surpass the 70% mark, while the winds are expected to blow at around 6-9 km/hour during the match.

Afghanistan Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Canada have won the toss and elected to field first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Afghanistan Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel

Afghanistan Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The match 39 of the ICC T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Canada will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 7:00 PM IST, while the toss take place at 6:30 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.

The match 39 of the ICC T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Canada will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 7:00 PM IST, while the toss take place at 6:30 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.

Published At:
