His replacement for the Royals Keshav Maharaj, a veteran South African cricketer, has played 27 T20Is, 44 ODIs and 50 Tests and has scalped 237 wickets in international cricket. Additionally, the left arm spinner has played 159 T20s, picking up 130 wickets and can chip in with some handy runs. RR have brought him on board for his base price of INR 50 Lac.