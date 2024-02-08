Injured Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been on the mend from his quadriceps injury sustained during India's tour of South Africa and the Bengaluru man said that his singular endeavour now is to improve his consistency and increase his skill-set moving forward. (More Cricket News)

Prasidh was handed a debut during India's two-Test series in South Africa and looked completely out of sync in red ball cricket before being ruled out of the ongoing England series. He is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.